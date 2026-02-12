Chandigarh: Zero hour stretches on as Mr Mayor hears them all

Holding his first house meeting after assuming charge, mayor Saurabh Joshi on Wednesday ensured that councillors from all parties were given a patient hearing, even if it meant extending the zero hour to nearly three hours. Mayor Saurabh Joshi during MC house meeting at municipal corporation office at Sector 17 in Chandigarh on Wednesday. (Keshav Singh/Hindustan Times)

From contaminated water supply in Mauli Jagran and the condition of the gaushala in Raipur Kalan, where over 60 cows were recently found dead, to dilapidated roads, faulty tubewells and improper garbage disposal, councillors across party lines flagged a range of civic issues. The mayor assured them that their concerns would be addressed.

Responding to agitated councillors highlighting problems in their respective wards, Joshi repeatedly used phrases such as, “I second you,” “Very good idea,” “Please listen to him,” and “I need your support”. He also remarked that it was not his policy to call in marshals (hinting at his predecessor who had once done so during a session).

Joshi also said he wanted the house to function collectively and said “thank you” to the members for raising issues. In a symbolic gesture, he briefly offered his chair to senior deputy mayor Jasmanpreet Singh and deputy mayor Suman Sharma, inviting them to conduct proceedings for a short while.

As the meeting began, Congress councillor Gurpreet Singh Gabi raised the issue of illegal garbage dumping in Burail, alleging that the area was turning into a dumping ground. “Why is Sector 45 being ignored? Do people there not have a life?” he asked.

Joshi immediately turned to the chief engineer and municipal corporation (MC) officials, seeking an explanation for the delay, and assured Gabi that the issue would be addressed at the earliest.

Soon after, all six Congress councillors entered the well of the house carrying placards, demanding clean drinking water in Mauli Jagran and justice for an eight-year-old girl who allegedly died due to contaminated water in the area.

Calling the death an “administrative failure”, the mayor said that the commissioner had been directed to take immediate action as soon as complaints regarding a punctured pipeline and contaminated water were received. He has sought a detailed report within 72 hours to ascertain the lapses and fix accountability. Joshi said strict action would be taken if negligence by any official is established.

High drama unfolded when AAP councillors also trooped into the well of the house to protest the condition of the Raipur Kalan gaushala, where over 60 cows were recently found dead. “A magisterial inquiry has already been marked and multiple visits by senior officials have ensured improvement and this will continue,” he said.

Until 2.15 pm, no agenda items were taken up as the zero hour continued with councillors raising various issues. It was only after the lunch break that the listed agenda was finally discussed.