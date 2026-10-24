Chandigarh: ₹63-lakh fire safety upgrade plan for MC’s Manimajra office

The municipal corporation has proposed a ₹62.80-lakh fire-fighting system for its sub-office in Manimajra, Sector 13, to address fire safety concerns and facilitate the process of obtaining a fire no-objection certificate (NOC) for the release of a high-tension electricity connection. The work is expected to take approximately three months from the date of allotment.

The proposal will be placed before the General House for consideration and approval at its 366th meeting, scheduled for October 28. According to the agenda, the sub-office houses several essential municipal functions, including public health, road, horticulture, medical officer of health (MOH) and Sampark Centre operations, and is visited daily by a large number of officials, employees and people.

The agenda states that the building currently does not have an approved fire-fighting system. The absence of such a system has become a major concern, particularly because a fire NOC cannot presently be obtained, resulting in delays in the release of the high-tension electricity connection.

The plan includes electricity and diesel-driven fire pumps, terrace pumps, a pump control panel, fire-water pipelines, hydrants, hose reels, landing valves, sprinkler-related works and other firefighting equipment. The estimate also provides for smoke and heat detectors, manual call points, alarm systems and fire alarm panels to help detect and alert occupants in the event of a fire.

The proposal further includes associated civil and installation work, along with provisions relating to the fire department’s NOC.

The agenda estimates the cost of the project at ₹62.80 lakh, with the work expected to take approximately three months from the date of allotment.