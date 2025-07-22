Chandigarh: After 27.2 mm showers, more on the way

The muggy weather over the weekend was followed by 27.2 mm rain on Monday, bringing welcome relief for residents. Students on their way to school amid the rain at Sector 22 in Chandigarh on Monday. IMD has forecast heavy rain (70 mm or more) on Tuesday and Wednesday. (Keshav Singh/HT)

More showers are on the way as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast chances of heavy rain (70 mm or more) on Tuesday and Wednesday.

A total of 27.2 mm rain was recorded at the IMD observatory in Sector 39, with 16.9 mm rain till 8.30 am and another 10.3 mm rain later during the day. The airport observatory logged 39.5 mm rain.

As per IMD officials, the monsoon trough is currently passing through Chandigarh and Jammu, which led to rain over here. Shifts in the monsoon trough led to the rain. Due to this, chances of rain will continue on Tuesday and Wednesday as well.

Since the advent of monsoon, the city has received 396.7 mm rain, which is 15.9% above normal for the corresponding period.

Temp plunges to 27.7°C, 6.1 degrees below normal

The rain and cloudy weather throughout the day caused the maximum temperature to dive from 34.2°C on Sunday to 27.7°C on Monday, 6.1 degrees below normal.

This is the lowest day temperature in July since 2023, when it was 25.8°C on July 11, when the city was pounded by over 300 mm rain in a single day.

The minimum temperature also dropped from 28.3°C to 26.8°C, normal for this time of the year. Owing to the rain, there was a gap of only 0.9°C between the lowest and highest temperatures recorded on Monday.

Speaking about this, IMD Chandigarh director Surender Paul said, “As it continued to rain throughout the day, there was no sunlight, which led to the fall in temperature. Similar conditions are expected for the next day or two.”

Same old sinking feeling in Zirakpur, Kharar

The rain on Monday once again exposed the inadequate drainage infrastructure in Zirakpur and Kharar, as several residential areas remained submerged under rainwater for hours, hitting daily life.

In Zirakpur, NK Sharma Road and Badal Colony bore the brunt of the downpour. The main stretch of NK Sharma Road was completely invisible under water. Residents reported that even four-wheelers found it difficult to navigate through the flooded lanes.

“I couldn’t take my car out today. The entire road looked like a river. The water level was so high that it entered the shops on the ground floor,” said Maninder, a resident of Badal Colony. “Every monsoon we suffer like this, with no pre-emptive measures by the civic body,” he added.

In Kharar, Chajju Majra Road once again saw massive waterlogging. Harjit Singh Pannu, a local resident, expressed frustration over repeated delays in repair work. “We were told that road work would start from July 18, but there has been no sign of any development. The road remains submerged, affecting daily routines,” he said.

Local shopkeeper Ramesh Kumar, who runs a grocery store on the same stretch, complained, “Water enters my shop every time it rains. Commuters also struggle to pass through this road.We have raised complaints multiple times, but nothing changes,” he said.

Another resident Amanpreet Singh said he had to wade through dirty water to get to work. “It’s not just an inconvenience, it’s a health hazard too. The area stinks and mosquitoes multiply, leaving residents vulnerable to diseases,” he said.

Sukhna’s water level reaches 1,162.30 feet

Following rainfall in its catchment area, the water level at Sukhna Lake is inching closer to the danger mark. The lake’s water level has reached 1,162.30 feet, which is just nine inches below the danger mark of 1,163 feet. The authorities are monitoring the situation closely and to take precautionary measures. The UT administration has set up a 24x7 control room to monitor the situation round-the-clock.

The rain resulted in waterlogging in various locations of Chandigarh as well, especially in the back lanes and slip roads. The most affected areas remained Hallomajra, Daria, Manimajra and Industrial Area, apart from Sectors 45 and 46.