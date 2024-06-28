Chandigarh: After sunny skies, brace for rain from June 29

While Delhi experienced heavy rains on Friday with the arrival of monsoon, the sky remained clear over Chandigarh, causing the maximum temperature to rise by two notches. Visitors taking cover under hats at Sukhna Lake in Chandigarh on a sunny Friday afternoon. (Keshav Singh/HT)

According to officials at the India Meteorological Department (IMD), monsoon is expected to reach Chandigarh by Sunday while bringing along heavy rain (over 60 mm). Light to moderate rain (up to 40 mm) is also likely on Saturday. Chances of rain are likely to continue for most of the next week.

Speaking about the sunny skies on Friday, in stark contrast to the weather in the national capital, IMD officials explained presence of a jetstream kept the clouds from moving towards this region. This jetstream, however, is expected to shift northwards as the monsoon system enters the region over the weekend.

The maximum temperature rose from 35.1°C on Thursday to 37.3°C on Friday, one degree above normal. The minimum temperature, meanwhile, fell from 28.7°C to 28.2°C, still 1.6 degree above normal.

The maximum temperature is expected to fall over the weekend as the monsoon sets in.

While the day temperature may drop to even 33°C, the night temperature will rise to anywhere between 29°C and 30°C due to the cloud cover that traps heat emitted from the earth’s surface.

Install rain harvesting structures by July 15 to avoid action

The UT administration has warned of action is rain harvesting structures are not installed by July 15.

In a public notice issued on Friday, deputy commissioner Vinay Pratap Singh, in the capacity of estate officer, said residential plots of one kanal and above, residential group housing buildings, hotels, multiplexes/malls, commercial sites (converted from industrial), banquet halls/marriage palaces, bulk building-material buildings, timber sites, educational/ academic institutions, hostels, theatres converted into multiplexes, industrial plots above one kanal, dispensaries, hospitals, cultural and non-academic institutional sites, religious sites and buildings in IT Park, were required to get rainwater harvesting structures constructed repaired/renovated before July 15.

The notice further read that inspection will be done by the Estate Office after this period and if any building is found without functional rainwater harvesting system, necessary action under Chandigarh Estate Rules, 2007, will be initiated for violation of Chandigarh Building Rules (Urban), 2017.