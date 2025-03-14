Menu Explore
Chandigarh: ASI suspended for carrying loaded pistol to mall in inebriated state

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Mar 14, 2025 07:30 AM IST

A Chandigarh Police assistant sub-inspector (ASI) was suspended on Thursday after he was found carrying his service pistol to Centra Mall in an allegedly intoxicated state.

Upon investigation, it was discovered that the man in question was ASI Sanjiv Kumar of Chandigarh Police, who had come to the mall with his official pistol. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
According to official sources, the Police Control Room received a call around 4.25 am, reporting that a man had arrived at Centra Mall with a loaded pistol.

Acting swiftly, ASI Subhash Chand, along with a police team, rushed to the location. Upon reaching the spot, they found four young men—Sahil, Lovepreet, Jasanpreet and Jaipreet—who informed them that an unidentified individual in civil dress had brandished a firearm, before fleeing the scene, prompting them to dial emergency helpline 112.

Upon investigation, it was discovered that the man in question was ASI Sanjiv Kumar of Chandigarh Police, who had come to the mall with his official pistol. Following protocol, ASI Subhash Chand conducted a medical examination of ASI Sanjiv, during which the attending doctor noted the presence of alcohol on his breath. His blood and urine samples were also collected for further analysis.

Taking swift action, Chandigarh Police suspended the ASI with immediate effect. He was sent to the police lines, as per the orders issued under the Chandigarh SSP.

