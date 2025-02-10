Chandigarh: At 27.1°C, Sunday was hotter than all February days last year

Just nine days into February, Sunday’s temperature was already higher than all of February last year, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). IMD officials predict that day temperatures will remain above normal in the coming days as well. (Keshav Singh/HT)

The maximum temperature saw a significant rise, jumping from 24.3°C on Saturday to 27.1°C on Sunday — 5.8 degrees above normal. This surpassed the highest temperature recorded last February, which peaked at 25°C on February 27. In 2023, the day temperature had gone up to 29.5°C on February 21 and 22.

Officials predict that day temperatures will remain above normal in the coming days as well.

IMD Chandigarh director Surender Paul explained, “Without much chance of rain or fog in the city, temperatures are likely to stay above normal. It’s unlikely that the weather will turn cold in the coming days.”

While some Western Disturbances (WD) are expected to affect the region, they won’t be strong enough to bring rain to the city. The extended forecast indicates no rain for the next two weeks.

However, residents shouldn’t pack away their sweaters just yet, as the minimum temperature is expected to follow the normal trend. Despite the slow-moving WDs, cool Northwesterly winds from the Himalayas are continuing to blow through the region, leading to cold nights.

These winds are also preventing fog formation and keeping pollution levels low. During the day, windy and sunny weather will persist.

Although daytime temperatures are rising, the minimum temperature fell from 9.9°C on Saturday to 8.7°C on Sunday — 0.8 degrees below normal.

Over the next three days, the maximum temperature is expected to stay between 26°C and 27°C, while the minimum temperature will range between 9°C and 10°C.