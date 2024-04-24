Chandigarh-bound passengers left in lurch as Punjab buses abort journey in Mohali

Passengers were a harried lot after Punjab Roadways buses refused to enter the bus stands in Sectors 17 and 43 on Tuesday in protest against the timetable set by the Chandigarh Transport Undertaking (CTU). Over 400 buses that were to head to Chandigarh were stopped in Mohali. (HT file)

All buses coming from Punjab stopped at the bus stand in Phase 6, Mohali, forcing passengers to find alternative arrangements to reach Chandigarh had to make their own arrangements.

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

Over 400 buses that were to head to Chandigarh were stopped in Mohali.

The PRTC and PUNBUS Contract Workers Union announced that until the CTU rectifies the timetable, no bus from Punjab will enter Chandigarh.

Even Punjab Roadways buses from Chandigarh to Delhi and other states from different cities of Punjab also did not arrive in the city. The buses took the route via Zirakpur.

The union also protested against the violation of the 2008 agreement, according to which, CTU buses from Chandigarh can travel 27,000 km, but these were travelling up to 45,000 km.

The union said they had already informed the officials of Chandigarh transport department about the protest, but no talks were held.

The union further stated that no bus from Punjab will enter Chandigarh on Wednesday as well. If their demands were not taken care of, they will further stop buses running from Chandigarh to different cities of Punjab.

Buses serve 72 long routes from Chandigarh to Punjab. Apart from this, 500 buses of Chandigarh ply within the tricity and on sub-urban routes.

Meanwhile, members of the CTU Union said the old schedule was still in effect and even if, a new timetable was being finalised, it will be enforced only after the Lok Sabha elections were over. Yet, the PRTC and PUNBUS Contract Workers Union was creating this unnecessary dispute, putting passengers through unnecessary hardship.