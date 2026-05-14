Chandigarh:Braving all odds, they passed with flying colours

Proving that determination and consistency can overcome every obstacle, three students from the tricity have passed the CBSE Class 12 examinations with flying colours despite battling multiple odds. Vanshika, a student of the Institute for the Blind, Sector-26, topped her school in the CBSE Class 12 examinations by scoring 97.4%. (HT Photo)

Vanshika, a student of the Institute for the Blind, Sector-26, topped her school in the CBSE Class 12 examinations by scoring 97.4%.

A humanities student, she credited her success to regular study habits and staying consistent throughout the academic year.

Vanshika’s father works as a labourer while her mother is a homemaker. She hails from Karnal, Haryana and has two sisters. She aspires to crack the UPSC examination and serve the country.

Another student, Saima, secured 93.4% marks in humanities and finished second in Class 12 at the Institute for the Blind. Coming from Ambala, Living with complete vision loss, she credits her family for standing firmly behind her education. Her father works as a labourer while her mother is a homemaker. Saima said she hopes to continue her studies and has already applied to three colleges in the city. She wishes to pursue music alongside academics.

Lost sister, battled autoimmune diseases, but didn’t give up

A survivor of granulomatosis with polyangiitis (GPA), Deeksha scored 91% despite enduring immense personal loss and emotional trauma. GPA is a rare autoimmune disease in which the immune system attacks blood vessels, damaging vital organs, especially the lungs and kidneys.

Barely days after the demise of her elder sister, Lukshita, who was suffering from an even more aggressive form of the same disease and passed away on February 17 after battling it for two months, Deeksha appeared for her board examinations and secured 91%, including a perfect 100 in English, reflecting extraordinary determination.