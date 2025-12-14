Chandigarh: Centre to reconstitute UT green bodies, applications invited

The Central government will reconstitute the State Level Environment Impact Assessment Authority (SEIAA) and the State Expert Appraisal Committee (SEAC) for Chandigarh, key statutory bodies responsible for granting environmental clearances to projects. The tenure of both the SEIAA and SEAC is three years. (HT Photo)

The reconstitution will be carried out under the provisions of the Environment (Protection) Act, 1986, and the ministry of environment, forest and climate change (MoEF&CC) notification issued in 2006. These committees play a crucial role in decentralising the environmental clearance (EC) process by empowering states and Union Territories to clear Category ‘B’ projects, which would otherwise be handled at the central level.

The SEIAA functions as the decision-making authority for granting environmental clearances, while the SEAC serves as its expert advisory arm. The SEAC undertakes technical scrutiny of project proposals, including screening, scoping, impact assessment and risk evaluation, and submits its recommendations to the SEIAA.

The SEIAA, constituted by the Central government for each state and UT, comprises a chairperson, a member-secretary and other members. Based on the recommendations of the SEAC, the authority takes the final call on environmental clearance applications, with an emphasis on pollution control, mitigation measures and environmental protection.

The SEAC consists of experts from relevant disciplines such as forestry, environmental science, economics and related fields. Its role is to ensure that proposed projects comply with environmental norms before being considered for approval.

The tenure of both the SEIAA and SEAC is three years.

Meanwhile, the UT environment department has invited applications from eligible professionals and experts for nomination as chairperson and members of the SEIAA and SEAC. Interested candidates who meet the prescribed eligibility criteria can apply, with the last date for submission of applications being December 26.