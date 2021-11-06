Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Chandigarh: Elderly woman’s earrings snatched in Maloya
Chandigarh: Elderly woman’s earrings snatched in Maloya

An elderly woman’s gold earrings were snatched from outside her house in Maloya; she raised an alarm and even tried to chase him, but he fled the spot
An elderly woman’s gold earrings were snatched from outside her house in Maloya. (AFP Photo/ Representational image)
Published on Nov 06, 2021 01:01 AM IST
By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh

A 75-year-old woman’s gold earrings were snatched from outside her house in Maloya.

In her complaint, Surjeet Kaur (75), a resident of Maloya village, told the police that on Thursday, at 12.30 pm she was sitting outside the main gate of her house when a youth who had parked his motorcycle at a distance walked up to her.

The accused grabbed her earrings and fled. She raised an alarm and even tried to chase him, but he fled the spot. A case under Section 379-A (snatching) of the IPC has been registered at the Maloya police station, Chandigarh. However, no arrests had been made so far.

