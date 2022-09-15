Chandigarh: Electricity dept staffer killed in hit-and-run accident

An electricity department employee walking to work was killed after an unknown vehicle hit her at the Sector 26/28 dividing road on Tuesday.

The deceased was identified as Kamlesh Kumari, a resident of Nayagaon.

Her son Amit told the police that on Tuesday, his mother had left for work in an auto-rickshaw and getting off at the Sector 26/28 dividing road, was walking towards the electricity department’s division number 2 office in Industrial Area, Phase 1.

After sometime, his brother received an alarming call that his mother was taken to GMSH, Sector 16, after an accident. On reaching the hospital, his mother told him that an unknown vehicle hit her and sped away. She later succumbed to her injuries.

On Amit’s complaint, police registered a case under Sections 279 (rash driving) and 304-A (causing death due to negligence) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at the Sector-26 police station and launched an investigation to arrest the absconding driver.

Speeding car kills 48-year-old pedestrian in Kharar

Mohali A speeding car claimed the life of a 48-year-old pedestrian in Kharar on Tuesday evening.

The deceased, Gurpreet Singh, alias Channa, was a resident of Ghataur village in Mohali.

Investigating officer Sikander Singh said Gurpreet and his nephew Harinder Singh were visiting Kharar, and had parked their car near a showroom near Amayra Greens.

Around 8.30 pm, the duo was crossing the slip road nearby, when a a speeding car hit Gurpreet, leaving him seriously injured. He was rushed to the civil hospital in Kharar, where he was declared brought dead. The car driver fled the scene after the accident.

A case under Sections 304-A and 279 of the IPC was registered against the driver.