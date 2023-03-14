Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Chandigarh: Family away to Jind for Holi returns to burgled house

Chandigarh: Family away to Jind for Holi returns to burgled house

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Mar 14, 2023 12:13 AM IST

The complainant, a resident of Sector 20, Chandigarh, and his family had left for their village in Jind, Haryana, for Holi celebrations; return to hind ₹90,000 in cash and gold jewellery stolen

Thieves struck at a locked house again, this time in Sector 20, and made off with 90,000 in cash and gold jewellery.

Thieves struck at a locked house in Chandigarh’s Sector 20. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
Thieves struck at a locked house in Chandigarh’s Sector 20. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Rohit, a resident of Sector 20, told the police that he worked at ITI Headquarters in Sector 3, Panchkula. On March 4, he and his family had left for their village in Jind, Haryana, for Holi celebrations.

When they returned on March 12, they found the main door’s lock broken and the entire house ransacked. On checking, 90,000 in cash, along with a gold chain and two gold rings, were found stolen.

A case under Sections 380 (theft in dwelling house, etc.) and 454 (house trespass) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) was registered at the Sector-19 police station.

In another case of house burglary, thieves broke into a Sector-9 house seized by the liquidator. The house was an asset of Pure Drinks, New Delhi, and the liquidator had taken its possession on January 24, 2022.

On Monday, police received a complaint that someone stole an LED TV, three gas cylinders and five gutter covers from the house on the intervening night between Saturday and Sunday.

A case under Sections 380 and 457 (house-trespass at night) of IPC was registered at the Sector-3 police station.

Story Saved
Tuesday, March 14, 2023
