Chandigarh: Governor leads Unity March at Sukhna Lake

Punjab governor and UT administrator Gulab Chand Kataria on Friday led the “Sardar@150 Unity March” at Sukhna Lake to commemorate the 150th birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel. The march at Sukhna Lake, Chandigarh, witnessed enthusiastic participation from around 800 youth and NSS volunteers. (Ravi Kumar/HT)

The event, organised by the Chandigarh administration in collaboration with MY Bharat under the Union ministry of youth affairs and sports, witnessed enthusiastic participation from around 800 youth and NSS volunteers.

On this occasion, the governor administered the “Nasha Mukt Bharat” and “Aatma Nirbhar Bharat” pledges to all participants, reaffirming the collective commitment to building a drug-free, self-reliant and united India.

Addressing the gathering, Kataria said the march was not merely a commemorative event but a powerful national movement to awaken the spirit of unity, integrity and service among the youth.

He remarked, “Sardar Patel played a monumental role in the unification of India. If we take a pledge in our hearts and think deeply about what Sardar Patel did for the country, each one of us will feel inspired to contribute something meaningful to the nation.”

Encouraging the youth to act with dedication, the governor added, “Whatever you do, do it with complete devotion to the nation. Let us make every possible effort to build a united and strong India.”

The governor appreciated the enthusiastic participation of around 800 youth and NSS volunteers in the march, and said their collective stride symbolised the spirit of national solidarity and youth power.

Encouraging the youth to draw inspiration from Patel’s life, Kataria said, “Sardar Patel united the territories of India. Now, it is our responsibility to unite hearts and strengthen the nation through our actions and character.”

He also emphasised that under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India was advancing towards Viksit Bharat @2047, and the youth will be the strongest pillar of this transformation.

The event concluded with chants of “Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat; Nasha Mukt Bharat, Aatma Nirbhar Bharat” echoing across Sukhna Lake, as hundreds of youth marched in unison, carrying forward the spirit of unity and patriotism.

UT chief secretary H Rajesh Prasad, Chandigarh DGP Sagar Preet Hooda, home secretary Mandip Singh Brar, deputy commissioner Nishant Kumar Yadav, public relations secretary Prerna Puri, personnel secretary Swapnil M Nayak , sports director Saurabh Arora and other UT officers were also present during the event.

At another event to mark the day at the UT Secretariat, chief secretary H Rajesh Prasad administered the “Ekta Pledge” to all officers and staff of the Chandigarh administration.

The officials and staff pledged to uphold the unity, integrity and security of the nation, and to spread this message among their fellow citizens.