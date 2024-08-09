Chandigarh: Immigration firm owner, aide held for visa fraud

The Chandigarh Police have registered yet another FIR against an Industrial Area-based immigration firm for defrauding a Tarn Taran resident of ₹8.5 lakh. The duo is accused of defrauding over 40 people of approximately ₹ 6 crore through visa fraud. Police are in the process of registering FIRs in all related cases. (HT)

Vikas Sharma, the owner of “My Immigration Solution”, and his associate Amit Arora were arrested from Delhi on Wednesday. Police have seized their luxury cars. They had closed their offices in Chandigarh and were hiding in Delhi, they said.

The duo is accused of defrauding over 40 people of approximately ₹6 crore through visa fraud. Police are in the process of registering FIRs in all related cases.

The suspects, who primarily targeted victims from Punjab and Haryana, were arrested following a complaint by Jasvinder Singh, who accused the firm, located in Industrial Area, Phase 1, Chandigarh, of cheating him.

According to the complaint, Jasvinder’s wife Parvinder Kaur had completed her IELTS and was looking to move abroad. In 2021, they discovered “My Immigration Solution” through a newspaper advertisement and contacted one of the company’s employees, Amandeep Singh. On June 21, 2021, Jasvinder visited the company’s office in Chandigarh, where he met Vikas, who assured him that Parvinder would be sent to Canada in exchange for a fee of ₹8.5 lakh.

Jasvinder initially paid ₹15,000 in cash for an offer letter and was given a receipt. On July 14, 2021, he transferred ₹8,29,500 to the company’s account. However, despite multiple visits and phone calls over the course of two years, the promised visa never materialised.

On July 20, 2023, the company sent Jasvinder a refusal letter from the Government of Canada via WhatsApp.

In an attempt to refund the money, the accused allegedly provided Jasvinder two cheques, both of which bounced when deposited. When Jasvinder sought to reclaim his money, the company’s employees, including Vikas, Tarandeep Kaur, Vania Kosal and Amandeep, verbally abused him and issued death threats.

Following Jasvinder’s complaint, an inquiry report was prepared and submitted to higher authorities. Based on the findings, a case under Sections 420 (cheating) and 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered against the accused.