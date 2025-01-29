Chandigarh: Lessee jewellers’ MDs, contractor among nine booked for Mehfil building collapse

Twenty-two days after the catastrophic collapse of Chandigarh’s iconic Mehfil building, police have booked nine individuals tied to Malabar Gold and Diamonds for allegedly orchestrating unauthorised structural modifications in the building that led to destruction of the property worth crores. The complainant, a resident of Sector 11, Chandigarh, is the lawful owner of the commercial property, previously housing Hotel Mehfil, located at SCO 183-184-185, Sector 17-C, which he purchased for ₹ 30 crore. (HT File Photo)

In the FIR, complainant Ishwar Chand Bansal, director of Paramatama Builders Private Limited, named Sparkle Gold Retail Ventures LLP managing director (MD) Muhammed Asher Ottamoochikkal and his five partners— Abdul Majeed Mozhangal, Shafeekh Veerankutty Safiya, Shareej Veerankutty Safiya, Muhammed Jishad and Abdul Jaleel Rayaroth.

Other three individuals named in the complaint include construction supervisor Vivek, construction manager Anuraj and Ajmal, manager of Malabar Gold and Diamonds store.

Malabar Jewellers have taken the building’s basement, ground and first floors on lease for nine years at a monthly rent of ₹18 lakh.

The complainant, a resident of Sector 11, is the lawful owner of the commercial property, previously housing Hotel Mehfil, located at SCO 183-184-185, Sector 17 C, which he purchased for ₹30 crore.

The ownership was transferred to him on August 13, 2024. Subsequently, Bansal entered into a lease agreement with Ottamoochikkal to lease the property for setting up a retail store of Malabar Gold and Diamonds.

The agreement, executed on November 7, 2024, explicitly prohibited any structural changes or alterations to the property without prior written approval from the property owner. However, despite these terms, the accused initiated unauthorised renovation work and structural modifications, breaching the terms of the lease agreement.

According to the complaint, the accused directed their employees to carry out renovations that involved unauthorised structural modifications, despite explicit instructions from Ottamoochikkal not to undertake any alterations to the building without obtaining a structural stability certificate.

Bansal said he was informed by neighbouring property owners that the modifications made by the accused could potentially compromise the structural integrity of their properties as well, creating a risk of widespread damage. When Bansal visited the site to inspect the property, he discovered multiple cracks throughout the structure, confirming the severity of the damage.

Recognising the imminent danger posed by these modifications, Bansal filed a complaint with the Chandigarh Police on December 30, 2024, reporting the unauthorised alterations.

The police, along with the fire brigade, arrived at the scene promptly and sealed the premises to prevent further risk and ensure public safety.

On January 6, the building collapsed at 7 am, highlighting the severe consequences of the reckless actions taken by the accused.

Bansal alleged that the accused were fully aware that their modifications would endanger the building’s structural integrity but proceeded with the alterations nonetheless, resulting in the loss of property worth crores.

The complaint accused the individuals involved of deliberately causing financial harmby destroying the property, resulting in significant losses for Bansal.

A case under Sections 125 (act endangering life or personal safety of others) and 324 (5) (mischief) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) was registered at the Sector-17 police station in Chandigarh.