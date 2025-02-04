Menu Explore
Chandigarh: Man kidnapped, tied to tree, beaten over old rivalry

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Feb 04, 2025 09:28 AM IST

The victim, identified as Rana, a resident of Dadumajra, was attacked on Saturday night while returning home with his wife on a scooter, said Chandigarh Police

A 26-year-old man was allegedly kidnapped, tied to a tree and assaulted in Mauli Jagran over an old rivalry.

The accused also allegedly robbed the victim of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>10,000 in cash and a mobile phone, as per his complaint to Chandigarh Police. (HT)
The victim, identified as Rana, a resident of Dadumajra, was attacked on Saturday night while returning home with his wife, said police.

According to his complaint, Rana, who runs a stall in Sector 22, was riding his scooter with his wife, Kavita, sitting behind, when a red Maruti Suzuki Swift car and a motorcycle rammed into his vehicle from behind near the Sector 37 petrol pump.

The impact caused the couple to fall on the road. Rana alleged that he was then forcibly taken away in the red car, driven to Mauli Jagran and brutally assaulted after being tied to a tree.

He said he somehow managed to escape and reached the Mauli Jagran police station, following which cops took him to the Manimajra civil hospital.

Rana identified the attackers as Muqdar, Karan and Arjun, sons of Jagdish; Saurabh and Gautam, sons of Satapu; and Sikandar, among others. The accused also allegedly robbed him of 10,000 in cash and a mobile phone. His wife remained unharmed.

Following the complaint, a police team from the Sector 39 police station initiated an investigation and lodged an FIR under Sections 115, 127(1), 351(3) and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) against the named accused.

