Chandigarh: Now, apply for Class 11 admission till June 10

The education department has extended the last date to apply for admission in government schools for Class 11 till June 10. For a total of 13,875 seats at 43 government senior secondary schools in Chandigarh, the department has already received 15,002 completed forms so far. (Getty Images/Creatas RF)

Earlier the deadline was Friday, but the department extended it to ensure that all interested government Class 10 passouts are able to apply. The department is also contacting all such students to ensure that they apply before June 10.

Of this, 9,498 students have passed Class 10 from government schools of the city and will be entitled to seats under the 85% quota. The remaining schedule is likely to remain unchanged and the provisional merit list will be displayed on June 12. Students can apply at http://nltchd.info/utcouns/.