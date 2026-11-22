Panjab University (PU) conferred degrees on 887 graduates and postgraduates at its eighth Law Convocation on Saturday, with students from the University Institute of Legal Studies (UILS), department of laws and regional centres at Ludhiana, Hoshiarpur and Muktsar receiving their degrees. Students after the 8th Law Convocation at the PU Convention Centre, South Campus, Sector 25 in Chandigarh on Saturday. (Ravi Kumar/ HT) more

Justice Augustine George Masih, Judge of the Supreme Court of India, attended the ceremony as the chief guest, while Justice Ashwani Kumar Mishra, Chief Justice of the Punjab and Haryana high court, was the guest of honour. University authorities, high court judges, faculty members, graduating students and their families also attended the ceremony.

Addressing the graduates, Justice Masih congratulated the students and their families and urged young lawyers to take responsibility for their professional journeys and work towards their goals. He emphasised that constitutional values, particularly liberty and equality, must guide the legal profession. Advising graduates to gain practical experience, he encouraged them to spend time in courts, choose their professional associates carefully and make effective use of their time. Stressing the importance of continuous learning, he cautioned against assuming that one knows everything. He said a good lawyer must understand the responsibilities associated with the profession and not merely know the law.

Justice Mishra congratulated the graduates and said a new chapter in their lives had begun. Drawing on his professional experience, he observed that law could not be learnt from books alone but also required practical exposure to court proceedings and interaction with society. He advised young lawyers to observe court proceedings, listen carefully and remain calm while dealing with professional challenges. “Respect and honesty are the ornaments of a lawyer,” he said.

In her welcome address, PU vice-chancellor (V-C) Meenakshi Goyal highlighted the role of legal education in shaping society. She said a convocation marked not only the culmination of academic engagement but also the beginning of a new journey. Emphasising the responsibility and public trust associated with the legal profession, she urged graduates to uphold integrity, compassion, fairness and commitment to justice. She added that the strength of the legal system depended not only on its laws and institutions but also on the character, independence and ethical conduct of those serving it.

Of the 887 degree recipients, 414 were from UILS, 275 from the department of laws, 101 from the regional centre, Ludhiana, 72 from the regional centre, Hoshiarpur, and 25 from the regional centre, Muktsar.

At UILS, 360 students received BA/BCom LLB degrees and 54 were awarded LLM degrees. The department of laws had 255 LLB and 20 LLM graduates.

At the regional centre, Ludhiana, 56 students received BA LLB degrees, 35 received LLB degrees and 10 were awarded LLM degrees. At Hoshiarpur, the recipients included 39 BA LLB, 15 LLB and 18 LLM graduates. All 25 graduates from the Muktsar centre were awarded LLB degrees.

The Prof DN Jauhar Gold Medal for academic excellence was awarded to Ritika.

The convocation was jointly organised by UILS, headed by director Shruti Bedi, and the department of laws, headed by chairperson prof Vandana Arora.

Tales of grit

“I want to become a judge and establish my own identity. In small towns, girls’ education is often not given enough priority, but my father always encouraged me to pursue higher studies. Through my journey, I want to inspire other girls to follow their dreams and realise the importance of education.”— Urvashi Chaudhary

“I have faced around 70-80 fractures because of my bone condition, but I never let it stop me from pursuing my dreams. After completing my law degree from PU, I am now practising at the Ropar district courts. I want to prove my abilities through my preparation, arguments and work in court.”— Rishu

Despite having a 64% disability, I never gave up on my dreams. I believe students with disabilities should get equal opportunities, better accessibility and proper information about government schemes. I am now preparing for the judiciary and want to build my career in the legal field.”— Harsifat S Nanda