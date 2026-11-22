A man travelling with his mother and child was allegedly assaulted with an iron rod after he asked a tractor-trailer driver to move his vehicle from the middle of a road near New Defence Colony in Zirakpur. The driver also allegedly damaged the complainant’s car before fleeing, police said. The incident comes days after another road-rage attack was reported in the neighbouring Balongi area. (HT File) more

Police have registered a case under Sections 115(2) (voluntarily causing hurt), 126(2) (wrongful restraint), 118(1) (voluntarily causing hurt) and 351(2) (criminal intimidation) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita against the unidentified driver of tractor-trailer, bearing registration number PB-65-AZ-8262. The accused is yet to be arrested.

According to the complaint filed by Harnishan Singh, a resident of Jarnail Enclave, the incident took place around 12.30pm on November 15. He was driving home with his mother and child. When he reached a stretch near the power house, close to New Defence Colony, he began turning his car around after finding the road ahead blocked.

A tractor-trailer was parked in the middle of the passage. When Harnishan asked its driver to move it aside, the latter allegedly lost his temper, damaged the car and blocked his way. He then assaulted Harnishan and hit him on the head with an iron rod before fleeing, the complaint stated.

The incident comes days after another road-rage attack was reported in the neighbouring Balongi area, where a motorcycle collision near a peepal tree in Barmajra allegedly led to an assault inside a paying guest accommodation.

In the said case, Balongi police booked seven identified men.