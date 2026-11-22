The Hisar police have arrested two men in connection with the alleged gangrape of a 17-year-old girl in Hisar district. The accused, identified as Mukesh and Sonu, were produced before a court and remanded in judicial custody. Police registered a case under relevant provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). (HT File) more

According to police, the incident took place on November 19 when a neighbourhood girl allegedly took the victim along on the pretext of collecting money for mehendi around 6 pm. She allegedly led the minor to an isolated spot near the bypass, where some youths were already present.

The accused allegedly took the girl into nearby bushes and sexually assaulted her. They also threatened to kill her if she disclosed the incident to anyone, police said.

Following a complaint by the victim’s mother, the Barwala police registered a case under relevant provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

A police team led by police sub-inspector (PSI) Seema conducted raids and arrested the two accused. After questioning, they were produced before a court, which sent them to judicial custody.

Further investigation is underway, the police said.