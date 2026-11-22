Making a strong pitch ahead of the 2027 Uttar Pradesh assembly polls, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday endorsed the state’s law and order model, praised chief minister Yogi Adityanath for his leadership in improving the situation and asserted, “daughters can return home safely now”. Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the gathering during the 5th National Skill Convocation in Lucknow on Saturday. (HT Photo) more

Modi’s endorsement assumes significance as it comes when the BJP is stepping up poll preparations with the party targeting its main rival the Samajwadi Party on law and order, an issue that has been the biggest weapon in the BJP’s political arsenal, particularly the safety of women.

He also made an extended pitch to young people in Uttar Pradesh, telling graduates of a government skilling programme in Lucknow that skills would protect their jobs from artificial intelligence, that the world wanted India’s trained technicians more than its university graduates, and pointed to semiconductor and missile manufacturing projects in their state.

Addressing the Fifth National Skill Convocation Ceremony at the Indira Gandhi Pratisthan here on Saturday evening, he declared that India is on its way to becoming the world skill capital.

“If you are skilled you have more opportunities. We need skilled manpower,” he said.

He also announced that India will host the WorldSkills Asia competition in Greater Noida in Uttar Pradesh in 2027.

Greeting the audience as an MP from Uttar Pradesh, Modi said, “You (youths) are now getting opportunities because of development works being carried out in Uttar Pradesh. We should not forget what used to take place in Uttar Pradesh earlier… a girl in my parliamentary constituency told me that she can return home safely even at 11 at night… This is not an ordinary thing. Those from UP know what it means when a girl goes out of home after sunset. The BJP double engine government (at Centre and in state) has created this atmosphere of security under the leadership of Yogiji,” Modi said.

He also acknowledged the contribution of other UP BJP leaders as he spoke about the state’s march on the path of development.

“Uttar Pradesh is now giving a push to India’s development. There was a time when the state’s youths had a paucity of opportunities. But this situation has changed by the double engine government led by Yogi Ji (chief minister), Maurya Ji (deputy chief minister Keshav Prasad Maurya), Brajesh Ji (deputy chief minister Brajesh Pathak) and Pankaj Chaudhary Ji (UP BJP chief) together,” he said.

He referred to the time when blue-collared jobs were not respected and said his endeavour was to ensure that those graduating from the ITIs (Industrial Training Institutes) get the same respect as was given to those from the IITs.

Modi blamed the decline of India’s traditional crafts on foreign invasions and British rule. He said invaders “struck the very first blow at craftsmanship and skill”, and that the colonial education system introduced by Thomas Babington Macaulay reduced the country’s skill-based learning “merely to producing paper-pushing clerks”.

“The British, too, destroyed skills in India to advance their own industry,” he said.

Clerical jobs came to be revered even after independence while skilled craftspeople and blue-collar jobs were subjected to an inferiority complex and began shying away from their trades, he added.

“Our country has had to suffer a huge loss due to this mentality of slavery,” he said.

He referred to the situation during the West Asia war to make his point about the importance of skilled manpower and said he wanted to ensure that one lakh PNG connections were installed per day during that time. He said he was told that only 15,000-20,000 connections were being given due to a shortage of plumbers.

Modi said the demand for Indian workers abroad was rising, and cited conversations with Gulf royals.

“Whenever I visit Saudi Arabia, Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Qatar, or Kuwait, members of the royal families there always say one thing: ‘The magnificent modern cities you see of ours were not built by our money, but by the hard work of India’s artisans,’” he said.

“Today, the entire world is asking for people from India. And whom do they want? Not those who graduated from universities; they want those trained at Industrial Training Institutes.”

Modi, who earlier in the day attended a programme at IIT Kharagpur, referred to his visit there.

“I went to West Bengal and my first programme was at IIT Kharagpur. I have come with the same energy to be with the youths of ITI who are the country’s heritage.”

He said he was the one who introduced the convocation ceremony in the ITIs and said those graduating in other ceremonies in other universities wore such good dresses.

“People of UP now say with pride that Uttar Pradesh is a state of expressways. UP has so many international airports. Now big universities are coming up in UP, tourism is flourishing in UP. There are big factories manufacturing mobile phones here. A semiconductor factory is coming up in UP and BrahMos, which took away the enemy’s sleep in the much talked about Operation Sindoor, is being manufactured in UP.”

There was thunderous applause as the PM made the remark about the BrahMos missile in the presence of Yogi Adityanath, defence minister Rajnath Singh, deputy chief ministers Keshav Prasad Maurya, Pankaj Chaudhary and Union minister Jayant Chaudhary.

Modi also said 30 new-age trades have now been introduced, including aeronautical structure, Artificial Intelligence assistant, cyber security assistant, drone technician, green hydrogen technician, industrial robotics, electric vehicles, animation and special effects, and semiconductor technician, designed for both Indian and global needs alongside India’s ongoing trade agreements and FTA discussions.

“All of this is being done for you, the youth; new opportunities are being created for your future,” he said.

Responding to Modi’s remarks, Samajwadi Party national spokesperson Abbas Haider said, “Uttar Pradesh has given the country a Prime Minister, but its people are still waiting for the development they were promised. The economic record tells its own story. During Akhilesh Yadav’s five-year tenure, UP’s real GSDP grew by approximately 39.7%, compared with 22.7% in the subsequent five-year period under Yogi Adityanath. Even after accounting for the pandemic, the slowdown raises serious questions about the state’s economic performance.”

He claimed the Skill India Mission has also failed to deliver on its promise of employment.

“It is also worth remembering that companies were investing in Uttar Pradesh during the Samajwadi Party government,” he said.

“The people of Uttar Pradesh do not want another set of promises, speeches or schemes that exist only on paper. They want delivery on the ground,” he added.

PM SAYS PEOPLE HEEDED HIS ADVICE BOUGHT LESS GOLD

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said Indians heeded his earlier call to buy less gold, which he said contributed to falling prices and saved buyers’ money.

He also recalled how Indians listened to former PM Lal Bahadur Shastri’s advice on skipping one meal, and said they still “have the same character”.

In May, Modi had asked the country not to buy gold unless absolutely necessary. It was among the many austerity measures he suggested as the world faced global uncertainty due to the US-Iran war.

He revived the appeal a few months later, asking people to avoid getting married abroad, shun leisure foreign trips and avoid buying gold.

During his remarks at the fifth National Skill Convocation Ceremony at the Indira Gandhi Pratishthan on Saturday, Modi said, “A year ago, I urged the countrymen: for one year, if it is not necessary, please do not buy gold. And I am happy, just as Lal Bahadur Shastri ji had asked the countrymen to skip one meal, and this country obeyed his call; my country still holds that same character.

An ordinary person like me asked to buy less gold; the countrymen bought less gold.”

“Now gold prices have come down. I am saying today that the skilled workforce will be more in demand,” he further said, also making his point about the importance of a skilled workforce.

Gold prices are seeing a global decline.