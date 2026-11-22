Northern Railway’s Jammu Division has launched the ‘Special Winter Patrolling’ campaign in the Jammu-Kathua rail section under the guidance of senior divisional engineer, Jammu, Shubham Pawar, to ensure safe, punctual and uninterrupted operation of trains during the upcoming winter season. This step has been taken to strengthen track safety during the winter months and to maintain continuous monitoring of railway infrastructure. (HT Photo for representation) more

The main objective is to deal with the challenges arising in railway operations due to extremely low temperatures, dense fog and adverse weather conditions, said an official spokesperson.

This step has been taken to strengthen track safety during the winter months and to maintain continuous monitoring of railway infrastructure, he added.

Under this campaign, special patrolling teams of the Railway will undertake systematic patrolling of railway tracks at scheduled times. During this, special focus will be given to sensitive locations, vulnerable track stretches, rail joints, points and crossings.

The patrolling teams will remain vigilant during night and morning hours to identify any kind of abnormality, obstruction or potential safety risk in the track and will immediately inform the officials concerned and ensure its quick resolution.

All necessary technical and safety measures are being taken by Jammu Division to keep rail traffic smooth even in the winter season.