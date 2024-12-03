Menu Explore
Chandigarh’s GST collection grew 20% in November

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Dec 03, 2024 09:10 AM IST

In October, Chandigarh saw an increase of 16% against the gross levy collected during the corresponding period in 2023; the collection for October was ₹243 crore, ₹33 crore more than ₹210 crore collected during the same month in 2023

The Goods and Services Tax (GST) collection in the city in November witnessed a growth of 20% against the gross levy collected during the corresponding period in 2023.

In July, Chandigarh recorded an increase of 8% against the gross levy collected during the corresponding period in 2023. The collection for July stood at 233 crore, 16 crore more than 217 crore collected in 2023. Even in May, the collection grew by 6%, going up from 168 crore in 2023 to 178 crore in 2024.
In July, Chandigarh recorded an increase of 8% against the gross levy collected during the corresponding period in 2023. The collection for July stood at 233 crore, 16 crore more than 217 crore collected in 2023. Even in May, the collection grew by 6%, going up from 168 crore in 2023 to 178 crore in 2024. (HT Photo)

According to the Union ministry of finance, the collection for November this year stood at 253 crore, 43 crore more than 210 crore mopped-up during the same month in 2023.

An official of the excise and taxation department attributed the growth to the department’s rigorous tax administration efforts, coupled with initiatives to raise awareness about compliance.

In October, the city saw an increase of 16% against the gross levy collected during the corresponding period in 2023.The collection for October was 243 crore, 33 crore more than 210 crore collected during the same month in 2023.

In contrast, the collection for September dropped by 10% — from 219 crore last year to 197 crore this year.

In August, the city saw an increase of 27% in GST revenue compared to the corresponding period in 2023. The total collection of 244 crore was 52 crore more than the 192 crore collected during the same month in 2023.

In July, the city recorded an increase of 8% against the gross levy collected during the corresponding period in 2023. The collection for July stood at 233 crore, 16 crore more than 217 crore collected in 2023. Even in May, the collection grew by 6%, going up from 168 crore in 2023 to 178 crore in 2024.

