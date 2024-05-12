Chandigarh’s PU to start online hostel renewal facility from upcoming session

After introducing online hostel allotment this year, Panjab University (PU) will now launch an online facility to renew hostel allotment for the students from the upcoming academic session to bring more transparency. This comes after the varsity already specified two yearly deadlines for the students to apply for renewal. Hostel rooms in Panjab University, Chandigarh, are in demand as they are available at nominal rates as compared to paying guest facilities and are also closer to the department. (HT File)

As per PU authorities, the hostel fee renewal has been fixed twice a year now. With the online facility, the authorities will be able to keep track of how many students are staying inside the PU hostels. Earlier, it was noted that some students weren’t renewing their hostel allotment and staying without paying the fees, leading to deserving candidates missing out on the hostel rooms. In some cases, students get detained from their department but continue to live in the PU hostel.

The facility will be introduced from the 2024-25 batch, leading to maintaining the record from next year. The authorities, however, are yet to prepare figures for students living on guest facility inside the hostels.

Hostel rooms in PU are in demand as they are available at nominal rates as compared to paying guest facilities and are also closer to the department. Earlier, when accommodation wasn’t done online, allegations were routinely made that favouritism was shown by the authorities for hostel accommodation.