 Chandigarh’s PU to start online hostel renewal facility from upcoming session - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Sunday, May 12, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Chandigarh’s PU to start online hostel renewal facility from upcoming session

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
May 12, 2024 06:22 AM IST

With the online facility, the authorities will be able to keep track of how many students are staying inside the Panjab University hostels, Chandigarh

After introducing online hostel allotment this year, Panjab University (PU) will now launch an online facility to renew hostel allotment for the students from the upcoming academic session to bring more transparency. This comes after the varsity already specified two yearly deadlines for the students to apply for renewal.

Hostel rooms in Panjab University, Chandigarh, are in demand as they are available at nominal rates as compared to paying guest facilities and are also closer to the department. (HT File)
Hostel rooms in Panjab University, Chandigarh, are in demand as they are available at nominal rates as compared to paying guest facilities and are also closer to the department. (HT File)

As per PU authorities, the hostel fee renewal has been fixed twice a year now. With the online facility, the authorities will be able to keep track of how many students are staying inside the PU hostels. Earlier, it was noted that some students weren’t renewing their hostel allotment and staying without paying the fees, leading to deserving candidates missing out on the hostel rooms. In some cases, students get detained from their department but continue to live in the PU hostel.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

The facility will be introduced from the 2024-25 batch, leading to maintaining the record from next year. The authorities, however, are yet to prepare figures for students living on guest facility inside the hostels.

Hostel rooms in PU are in demand as they are available at nominal rates as compared to paying guest facilities and are also closer to the department. Earlier, when accommodation wasn’t done online, allegations were routinely made that favouritism was shown by the authorities for hostel accommodation.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Chandigarh / Chandigarh’s PU to start online hostel renewal facility from upcoming session

IPL 2024 Coverage

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, May 12, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On