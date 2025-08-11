Chandigarh’s Raja turns 91,lives by open hand legacy

Public-spirited industrialist Rajendra Kumar Saboo or Raja, as he is affectionately known, is synonymous with Chandigarh. Having seen almost a century of change, if there’s one attribute that has remained unchanged, he says it’s being a person of integrity and values. (Keshav Singh/HT)

One of the earliest settlers, Saboo, who turns 91 today (August 11), has lived by his Rotary International presidency theme of ‘Look beyond yourself’ since he held the post over three decades ago in a city envisioned for upholding the value of giving and reaching out with an open hand.

Awarded the Padma Shri in 2006 for philanthropy, particularly for polio eradication, Saboo shared his thoughts of a life well-lived, starting with empathy. “In any interaction, put yourself in the other person’s shoes. If you can do so, your judgement of people and situations will be on point. This ability should be your conduct when dealing with family, employees, business partners or even strangers. Once you place yourself in the other’s position, not only will you appreciate their point of view but also come to the right conclusion.”

This too shall pass

Second, he advises remembering four words in happiness and grief: This too shall pass. “Everyone goes through difficult situations but you should have the ability to get over them. In euphoria, remind yourself to stay balanced for it’s not permanent either. Dwelling on the past is a drag and unpleasant thoughts of the future is fear. Keep learning and moving,” he says.

Having seen almost a century of change, if there’s one attribute that has remained unchanged, he says it’s being a person of integrity and values. “With changing times, many believe ethics and morals are different, but I know that integrity is not being redefined and values are invaluable. Don’t take shortcuts, they cause short-circuiting,” says Saboo, sharing his third lesson with a smile as he enjoys his cup of coffee and favourite bar of chocolate.

Chase perfection, catch excellence

Having cut his teeth in business at Hindustan Motors, a Birla Group company, he is reminded of the ‘parta’ system of monitoring performance that taught him the importance of aiming for “optimum plus”. “The parta formed the foundation of the Birla empire in business. In chasing perfection, one catches excellence,” he says.

His fourth lesson is on handling success. “Success with humility is an ornament. It will continue to live in the perception of others long after you are gone. Success with arrogance is no success.”

Saboo’s tip for GenNext holds his fifth lesson: Respect relationships. “If you’ve made a mistake or hurt anyone, don’t be afraid to say sorry even if the person is junior or younger to you. It’s a sign of strength. Don’t fail to say thank you and develop an attitude of gratitude. Respect begets respect,” says the founder of the Bhavan Vidyalaya chain of schools in the tricity.

Saboo acknowledges the pivotal role played by his wife, Usha. “She is service-minded and the force behind my accomplishments. Otherwise, I had joined the Rotary Club in 1961 for networking and was set to climb the corporate ladder, but God opened another door,” he says of a lifetime dedicated to community service.

While his autobiography, My Life’s Journey, A Personal Memoir, was released by justice SS Sodhi (retd) on his 90th birthday last year, he admits he is working on its second volume because there’s so much more to share from a sharp memory. He credits his elder son, Yashovardhan, for encouraging him to pen down his experiences during the Covid pandemic.