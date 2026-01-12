Chandigarh:Sarangpur concert centre work likely to start in April

After remaining in limbo for nearly nine years, the long-pending detailed project report (DPR) for the construction of a ₹40-crore concert-cum-exhibition centre at Sarangpur has finally been prepared and forwarded to the Union ministry of tourism for approval. Once approved, the project will be developed under a public-private partnership (PPP) model as part of the Swadesh Darshan 2.0 scheme. (HT File)

The project, coming up on 25 acres of land, located about three kilometres from the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education & Research (PGIMER), is expected to take off in April this year, subject to the Ministry’s clearance.

Once approved, the project will be developed under a public-private partnership (PPP) model as part of the Swadesh Darshan 2.0 scheme, a flagship initiative of the Ministry, aimed at the holistic development of tourism destinations.

In view of Chandigarh’s heritage considerations, the DPR has been prepared by a Centre-appointed consultant. The project was first mooted in 2017 but remained stuck due to delays in finalising the DPR.

A senior official from the UT tourism department said the DPR had been sent to the Ministry for approval. “Since the project is part of the Swadesh Darshan 2.0 scheme, it will be funded by the Union tourism ministry. The UT engineering department will implement the project, and construction is likely to begin in April this year,” the official said.

As part of the planning process, the consultant prepared a report assessing Chandigarh’s potential as an entertainment and MICE (meetings, incentives, conferences and exhibitions) destination. The proposed facility includes a state-of-the-art convention and exhibition centre equipped with modern amenities to host large-scale conferences, exhibitions and corporate events. The objective is to position Chandigarh as a preferred destination for MICE tourism in northern India.

The report also recommends integrating advanced technologies into visitor experiences, including augmented reality (AR) tours, interactive displays, gamified elements and mobile applications offering personalised recommendations.

To support its vision, the report cites three international case studies. Disneyland, California, has been highlighted for its immersive experiences using animatronics, AR and interactive rides. Marina Bay Sands, Singapore, has been cited for its seamless, technology-driven MICE ecosystem, while Tokyo Disneyland is showcased for its use of projection mapping, AR and virtual reality to create engaging and interactive visitor experiences.