Chandigarh: Security firm director gets one-year jail for not providing PF record

A local court has awarded one-year rigorous imprisonment to the director of a Dadumajra-based security firm for failing to provide PF documents to the Employees Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) for inspection.

The court of chief judicial magistrate Aman Inder Singh also slapped a fine of ₹4,000 on the convict, Umesh Sharma, director of Punj Security and Housekeeping Services Private Limited, Dadumajra.

Sharma was convicted under Section 14 (2) of the Employees’ Provident Funds and Miscellaneous Provisions Act, 1952.

Legal proceedings against the firm and its director were initiated in September 2017, following a complaint by the regional provident fund commissioner, EPFO, Chandigarh.

It was alleged in the complaint that in compliance with the Employees’ Provident Funds and Miscellaneous Provisions Act, the company was required to provide its PF record for inspection as and when required. However, it did not comply despite several requests.

In its order, the court of chief judicial magistrate observed, “It is clearly established that the accused was repeatedly asked to produce the relevant record for inspection of the company. However, the accused failed to produce it.”

Hence, the court convicted the accused and sentenced him to undergo rigorous imprisonment of one year, along with ₹4,000 fine.