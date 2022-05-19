Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Chandigarh: Security firm director gets one-year jail for not providing PF record
chandigarh news

Chandigarh: Security firm director gets one-year jail for not providing PF record

Director of Punj Security and Housekeeping Services Private Limited convicted by Chandigarh court on the complaint of the regional provident fund commissioner
The court of chief judicial magistrate Aman Inder Singh also slapped a fine of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>4,000 on the convict, Umesh Sharma, director of Punj Security and Housekeeping Services Private Limited, Dadumajra, Chandigarh. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
The court of chief judicial magistrate Aman Inder Singh also slapped a fine of 4,000 on the convict, Umesh Sharma, director of Punj Security and Housekeeping Services Private Limited, Dadumajra, Chandigarh. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
Updated on May 19, 2022 02:09 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

A local court has awarded one-year rigorous imprisonment to the director of a Dadumajra-based security firm for failing to provide PF documents to the Employees Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) for inspection.

The court of chief judicial magistrate Aman Inder Singh also slapped a fine of 4,000 on the convict, Umesh Sharma, director of Punj Security and Housekeeping Services Private Limited, Dadumajra.

Sharma was convicted under Section 14 (2) of the Employees’ Provident Funds and Miscellaneous Provisions Act, 1952.

Legal proceedings against the firm and its director were initiated in September 2017, following a complaint by the regional provident fund commissioner, EPFO, Chandigarh.

It was alleged in the complaint that in compliance with the Employees’ Provident Funds and Miscellaneous Provisions Act, the company was required to provide its PF record for inspection as and when required. However, it did not comply despite several requests.

In its order, the court of chief judicial magistrate observed, “It is clearly established that the accused was repeatedly asked to produce the relevant record for inspection of the company. However, the accused failed to produce it.”

Hence, the court convicted the accused and sentenced him to undergo rigorous imprisonment of one year, along with 4,000 fine.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
QUICKREADS
VIEW ALL

Less time to read?

Try Quickreads

  • The AC mechanic in the custody of operations cell of Chandigarh Police. (HT Photo)

    Chandigarh snatching case cracked with arrest of AC mechanic

    The operations cell of Chandigarh Police has cracked the May 15 purse snatching in Sector 41 with the arrest of an AC mechanic. The accused has been identified as Wasim Ahmed, alias a resident of Palsora village, 27, Sameer. Police said on May 15, the victim, Neelam Sinha, a resident of Sector 46, was in the Sector-41 market, when a motorcyclist snatched her purse, which contained her mobile phone, and sped away.

  • The woman was taken to a private hospital in Ambala, where she was declared dead. (HT Photo)

    52-year-old woman hammered to death by neighbour in Ambala

    A 52-year-old woman was hammered to death by her neighbour after she hounded him to get his rickety shed fixed in Ambala's Saha town on Wednesday morning The accused, Krishan, 28, has been booked for murder on the complaint of son of the victim, Jagtar Singh, Memo Devi. Jagtar told the police that they lived next to Krishan's house, which usually remained locked, as he lived with his parents at a government school nearby.

  • Senior assistant Shamsher Singh demanded <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>10,000 to issue the transfer letter by Chandigarh Housing Board, following which he lodged a complaint with CBI. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

    Chandigarh Housing Board official arrested for accepting 10,000 bribe

    The Central Bureau of Investigation on Wednesday arrested a senior assistant at the Chandigarh Housing Board office for accepting 10,000 as bribe from a Manimajra resident to issue hSukhjeet Singha property transfer certificate. The accused, Shamsher Singh, was arrested on the complaint of Sukhjeet Singh. In his complaint, Sukhjeet stated that his father and wife owned a house in Modern Housing Complex, Manimajra.

  • Until farmers lifted the dharna on Wednesday evening, all main roads around YPS Chowk, a major traffic lifeline of Mohali, remained closed for traffic. (HT Photo)

    Farmers’ protest in Mohali leaves commuters high and dry for second day

    Commuters continued to remain harried for the second day in a row as farmers continued to block YPS Chowk in Mohali for most part of Wednesday, before finally lifting the dharna in the evening. The Sanyukt Kisan Morcha called off the protest at the Chandigarh-Mohali border around 5.30 pm after Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann conceded to most of its demands.

  • In April, in major relief for over 65,000 allottees, Chandigarh Housing Board had also delinked building violations from transfer of its properties. (iStock Image)

    Chandigarh Housing Board properties: Building violations delinked from lease, conveyance deeds

    The Chandigarh Housing Board has delinked building violations in its built-up units from execution of lease deed and conveyance deed. In April, in major relief for over 65,000 allottees, CHB had also delinked building violations from transfer of its properties. This was applicable for sale and purchase of freehold CHB properties. Wednesday's decision is applicable for allottees who want to get a lease deed or conveyance deed for properties allotted in their name.

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, May 19, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out