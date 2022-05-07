Chandigarh: Snatchers target two women within 40 minutes

Two women fell prey to snatchers within a span of 40 minutes in Chandigarh on Thursday night.

Prerna, 23, who hails from Hisar, Haryana, was the first victim, who lives in Sector 50 in a rented accommodation.

She told the police that she was returning home from her coaching class around 9 pm. As she reached the Sector-36/37-41/42 roundabout, two scooter-borne men snatched her gold chain and sped away.

In the next 40 minutes, Manvinder Kaur, 87, a resident of Sector 44, lost her purse to a motorcycle-borne snatcher. Kaur said she was walking back home from the market, when a motorcyclist snatched her purse containing her mobile phone, ₹600 in cash, three ATM cards and documents.

Acting on the women’s complaints, police lodged separate FIRs under Section 379-A (snatching) of the Indian Penal Code at the police stations in Sectors 36 and 34, and launched a probe to nab the accused.