Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Chandigarh: Snatchers target two women within 40 minutes
chandigarh news

Chandigarh: Snatchers target two women within 40 minutes

Snatch a 23-year-old woman’s gold chain near Chandigarh’s Sector-36/37-41/42 roundabout around 9 pm and an 87-year-old woman’s purse in Sector 44 around 9.40 pm
Prerna, 23, who hails from Hisar, Haryana, was the first victim, who lost her gold chain to the snatchers. (HT)
Prerna, 23, who hails from Hisar, Haryana, was the first victim, who lost her gold chain to the snatchers. (HT)
Published on May 07, 2022 01:00 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

Two women fell prey to snatchers within a span of 40 minutes in Chandigarh on Thursday night.

Prerna, 23, who hails from Hisar, Haryana, was the first victim, who lives in Sector 50 in a rented accommodation.

She told the police that she was returning home from her coaching class around 9 pm. As she reached the Sector-36/37-41/42 roundabout, two scooter-borne men snatched her gold chain and sped away.

In the next 40 minutes, Manvinder Kaur, 87, a resident of Sector 44, lost her purse to a motorcycle-borne snatcher. Kaur said she was walking back home from the market, when a motorcyclist snatched her purse containing her mobile phone, 600 in cash, three ATM cards and documents.

Acting on the women’s complaints, police lodged separate FIRs under Section 379-A (snatching) of the Indian Penal Code at the police stations in Sectors 36 and 34, and launched a probe to nab the accused.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
QUICKREADS
VIEW ALL

Less time to read?

Try Quickreads

  • Now, 73 patients are infected with Covid in Chandigarh, 58 in Mohali and 22 in Panchkula. (ANI File Photo)

    Chandigarh tricity’s active Covid cases cross 150 mark

    As many as 11 patients tested positive in Chandigarh, six in Mohali and five in Panchkula, pushing the active caseload to 153, highest since 161 on March 8. Now, 73 patients are infected in Chandigarh, 58 in Mohali and 22 in Panchkula. After remaining below 40 for the first 19 days of April, the active cases started rising in the later part of the month, crossing the 100 mark on April 26.

  • Three directors of GBP Group had left the country in September 2021, dashing the hopes of around 2,500 allottees who have invested over <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1,500 crore in the group’s 18 commercial and residential projects in Mohali. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

    Punjab RERA comes to aid of buyers left in lurch by GBP Group

    Coming to the rescue of thousands of investors left in the lurch by the management of realty firm GBP Group, the Punjab Real Estate Regulatory Authority has assured to hand over the projects to the respective buyer associations for completion. On Friday, after the Homebuyers and Investors Association for GBP met the Punjab RERA chairman Navreet Singh Kang in Chandigarh, they were told to submit applications project wise and also form respective associations.

  • Ludhiana MC zonal commissioner Poonampreet Kaur inspecting the dumpsite in Giaspura on Friday. (Harvinder Singh/HT)

    Ludhiana MC zonal chief, MLA inspect Giaspura garbage dump

    Ludhiana municipal corporation zonal commissioner Poonampreet Kaur on Friday inspected the Giaspura garbage dump site. She was accompanied by Ludhiana south MLA Rajinder Pal Kaur. Kaur said that MC will soon install three static compactors there to facilitate the daily disposal of garbage and clear the heaps of legacy waste accumulated here.

  • Bar/restaurant owners who would like to continue closing their establishments at 2am can continue paying the annual retail liquor licence fee of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>18 lakh.

    Bars may stay open 24/7 in Gurugram under latest Haryana excise plan

    Pubs and restaurants serving liquor in Gurugram will have the option to remain open 24/7 as part of the new liquor licensing policy announced by the Haryana government on Friday. Bar/restaurant owners who would like to continue closing their establishments at 2am can continue paying the annual retail liquor licence fee of 18 lakh. Officials said they expected more than 150 applications this time. The total number of existing licences in the city is 276.

  • Police booked an unidentified person after a pedestrian was killed on the Kalka Zirakpur highway in a hit-and-run case in Panchkula. (HT File)

    Pedestrian killed in Panchkula hit-and-run

    A pedestrian was killed in a hit-and-run accident on the Kalka-Zirakpur highway on Thursday night. The victim, Arun Abrol, lived in Sector 11, Panchkula, and worked for a private company in Barwala. His brother-in-law Sanjay Nagrath told the police that after returning to Panchkula from work on Thursday night, Arun was crossing the Kalka-Zirakpur highway on foot, when an unidentified vehicle hit him and sped away. Police have booked the unidentified driver.

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, May 07, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out