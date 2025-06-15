Chandigarh: Timers to help pedestrians cross roads safely get green light

In a major push for pedestrian safety, the Chandigarh Road Safety Committee has given the go-ahead for installation of pedestrian countdown timers at 45 major traffic junctions across the city. The pedestrian timers, which will display the countdown for red (stop) and green (walk) signals, are set to be placed at 45 junctions in Chandigarh that record high vehicular and foot traffic. (HT Photo)

The move, aimed at improving road discipline and reducing road mishaps, comes following recommendations from the Chandigarh Traffic Police and a review of existing infrastructure gaps.

The timers, which will display the countdown for red (stop) and green (walk) signals, are set to be placed at junctions that record high vehicular and foot traffic.

The timers will help pedestrians and cyclists gauge crossing time more accurately, minimising confusion and last-minute road sprints.

The project had earlier been awarded to M/s Sainico, which was tasked with installing timers at key pedestrian signals, including the Sector 22/23 U-turn point, with a completion deadline of 45 days. However, the contractor has now sought an extension, prompting the administration to issue a formal notice for delay.

The executive engineer (Electrical) of the UT engineering department has been directed to prepare a detailed cost estimate for installing timers at all 45 identified junctions and submit an action-taken report (ATR) in the next review meeting, which will also help set a clear timeline for the project’s implementation.

“Timer signals are not just about convenience,they’re critical for pedestrian safety and for ensuring smoother traffic behaviour. This is a public safety priority. The proposal has received in-principle approval and will be taken up by the department concerned for tendering process,” said SSP (Traffic) Sumer Pratap Singh.

Pelican lights at high-footfall junctions

In addition to timers, the city is also preparing to install pedestrian pelican signals at locations identified as vulnerable. A recent survey by Chandigarh Traffic Police recommended 12 such locations across the city. These signals allow pedestrians to temporarily halt vehicular traffic with the press of a button, offering them a safe window to cross.

After deliberations, it was decided that the first phase will include 5-6 high-priority spots with heavy pedestrian movement. The UT chief engineer, in coordination with traffic police, has been assigned to finalise these locations and present the ATR in the upcoming meeting.

Defective blinkers to be replaced

Further strengthening its pedestrian safety initiative, the administration will also replace defective traffic blinkers at 14 locations across the city. These blinkers have crossed their operational lifespan and were flagged during a traffic police survey.

Some of the critical locations where blinkers will be replaced include Khuda Lahora Bridge, Dhanas Lake and Industrial Area Phase 1 (near Sanjay Colony T-Point).