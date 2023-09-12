Chandigarh to install solar power plants at 1,500 government houses

Working on achieving its ambitious target of generating 100 mega watt (MW) green energy by 2025 to make Chandigarh a model solar city, the UT administration has decided to set up rooftop solar power plants on nearly 1,500 government houses in various sectors across the city. A CREST official said solar power plants had already been installed on nearly 550 government houses in Chandigarh and the remaining houses will be covered at the earliest. (HT File)

Chandigarh Renewable Energy and Science and Technology Promotion Society (CREST), the designated executing agency for implementation of renewable energy projects in the city, has earmarked ₹20 crore for the project and work has already begun in some areas.

A CREST official said solar power plants had already been installed on nearly 550 government houses and the remaining houses will be covered at the earliest.

He said the UT engineering department had identified houses in various areas, including Sectors 7, 27, 19 and 23, for the project.

Chandigarh leads among all Union territories in solar power generation. As of June 20, solar plants with 63.59 MW capacity have been installed in the city.

The official said a total of 23 solar power projects spread across the city were in the works and 20 of these, with a total capacity of 4.5 MW, were nearing completion.

CREST is also working on starting free installation of rooftop solar plants in residential houses.

The UT administration, in May 2016, had made the installation of rooftop solar plants mandatory in residential units measuring 500 square yards and above, and group housing societies. Residents can apply for the solar plants at www.solar.chd.gov.in.

