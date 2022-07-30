Chandigarh: Two arrested for possessing heroin, restricted injections
Police arrested two men for possessing heroin and vials of banned injections during checking near Police Beat Box in Sector 18 on Thursday.
The accused were identified as Atul Syal, alias Sunny, 31, of Dera Bassi and Gaurav, 32, of Sector 21, Chandigarh.
They were found in possession of 15 gm heroin and 28 vials of buprenorphine and pheniramine maleate injections. The car in which they were travelling was also impounded.
A case under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act was registered at the Sector-19 police station.
Drug supplier caught from Lucknow
A 46-year-old Jharkhand native, accused of supplying drugs in the city, has been arrested by the Chandigarh Police.
Identified as Muntzir Mian of Latehaar, Jharkhand, he was arrested from Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh.
Police said on July 21, a man had escaped after dropping 800 gm opium at the Sector-17 ISBT. Three days later, they had arrested the man, who was identified as Gurminder Singh, 30, of Kharar.
During police remand, Singh revealed that he was supplied the drugs by Muntzir Mian, following which a team was despatched to Lucknow and he was arrested.
Mian was produced before a court on Friday and sent to seven-day police remand.
Panchkula police destroy drugs seized in 16 cases
The Panchkula police on Friday destroyed drugs seized in 16 different cases.
The recoveries included 57.8 gm heroin, 7.1 kg ganja, 29 kg chura post, 420 gm charas, 7.9 gm afeem, 15 vials of banned injections, 580 restricted capsules and 25 syrup bottles.
Commissioner of police and chairman of the narcotics disposal committee Hanif Qureshi supervised the drug disposal at a furnace in Baagwala, Panchkula.
Police appealed to the public to inform them on helpline number 708-708-1100 if they have any information about drug peddling. Their identity will be kept confidential.
-
Citizen participatory budget: Submit applications by October 10, says PMC commissioner
Municipal commissioner Vikram Kumar has asked all the regional ward offices to start the process of inviting applications for the citizen participatory budget 2023-24 and submit it by October 10 this year. Pune Municipal Corporation had started the participatory budget in 2006-07, and there is a good response from people, said officials. Under the initiative, city residents can suggest civic works of up to Rs 5 lakh each in their respective electoral wards.
-
NCP, Congress leaders in Pune condemn Governor’s comments
Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari's remarks on Mumbai triggered a massive controversy and Nationalist Congress Party and Congress party leaders in Pune on Saturday condemned his comments and demanded his resignation. NCP workers held agitations at Alka Talkies chowk on Saturday. NCP spokesperson, Pradip Deshmukh, said, “The governor has insulted the people of Maharashtra. He should take back his words. By making such controversial comments he is dividing the people here.”
-
Uran police arrest three including husband for death of woman
The Uran police have arrested three persons for allegedly killing a 34-year-old woman by drowning the deceased Vijaya Waghmare's and then burying her body. The arrested include the woman's husband and brother-in-law. Even as the incident occurred on July 24, it came to light only on Friday after which the accused were arrested. The accused, Samadhan Ram Katkari (34), her brother-in-law Navnath (29) and their friend, Gajanan Hari Katkari (28), were arrested on Saturday by Uran police.
-
Guest column | Diaspora deeply rooted in Punjabi culture
Indian artistes often tour foreign countries to perform and entertain the Indian diaspora. They are highly sought after in the USA, Canada, Australia, and the UK. This summer, artistes such as Arijit Singh, Kapil Sharma, AR Rehman, Diljit Dosanjh, and Neha Kakkar performed in Canada. We, too, attended singer Diljit Dosanjh's performance in Vancouver. No Indian artiste had ever performed there before Dosanjh. Perhaps, the organisers and sponsors knew of Dosanjh's immense popularity.
-
On birthday, white tigress Vanya dies in Bengaluru's Bannerghatta zoo: Report
Even as the world was celebrating International Tiger Day on Friday, Bengaluru's Bannerghatta Biological Park was grieving the loss of a white tigress 'Vanya'. According to a BBP statement, Vanya was six years old and died of multiple organ failure following a viral infection. Coincidentally, Friday was also Vanya's birthday. She was born on July 29, 2016, to Subhadra and Surya. Vanya, who was considered the queen of the safari, had been ailing since April.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics