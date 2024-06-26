Chandigarh: Two fire shots outside Sector 9 club amid brawl with bouncers, held

Police on Tuesday arrested two men for opening fire outside Boombox Cafe in Sector 9-D in the wee hours of Sunday following a confrontation with bouncers. A fight broke out in the parking area between club bouncers and several young men in the wee hours of Sunday. (HT Photos)

They were identified as Sumit Singh, 34, from Ganesh Nagar, Ludhiana, and Jaspal Singh, 31, from Haveli Bassi, Mohali.

The Sector 3 police station had received a distress call around 3.30 am on Sunday, with Arush, a partner at Cowboy Club, located near BoomBox Cafe, reporting a fight in the parking area between club bouncers and several young men.

During the altercation, the windows of two vehicles, a Mahindra Scorpio and a Mahindra Thar, were smashed. Both parties had fled the scene by the time police arrived.

Upon reaching the scene, police found broken glass scattered on the road, but no immediate witnesses or complainants. Investigation revealed that the conflict between the bouncers and the group of young men escalated to the point where one of the parties opened fire in the air, endangering public safety and damaging property.

Subsequently, police registered a case under Sections 160, 427 and 336 of the Indian Penal Code, along with Sections 25, 27, 54 and 59 of the Arms Act.

Club employee arrested for serving hookah

Meanwhile, a joint enforcement team also raided the club and arrested an employee for serving hookah to customers.

The employee, Rohit Kumar, a resident of Sector 27-D, was booked under Sections 120-B of the Indian Penal Code and Section 4 of the Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products Act at the Sector 3 police station.

The team also recovered a large stock of hookah, including pipes, flavoured tobacco molasses, charcoal and chillums from the club.