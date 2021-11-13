Chandumajra is SAD candidate from Ghanour, Dilraj from Sardulgarh

Chandigarh

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal on Friday announced names of two more candidates for the 2022 Punjab assembly polls.

While former member of Parliament and senior leader Prem Singh Chandumajra will contest from Patiala’s Ghanaur, sitting MLA Dilraj Singh Bhundar will seek re-election from Sardulgarh assembly constituency in Mansa district.

With this, the party has so far named 81 candidates for the upcoming state polls.

Chandumajra unsuccessfully contested the 2019 Lok Sabha elections from the Anandpur Sahib constituency. His son Harinder Pal Singh Chandumajra is sitting MLA from Sanour and his candidature from the same segment has already been announced for the 2022 polls.

Dilraj is son of party’s secretary general Balwinder Singh Bhundar.

The SAD is contesting polls in alliance with the Bahujan Samaj party (BSP), giving it 20 seats out of 117 in the state assembly.

The BSP, according to its state president Jasvir Singh Garhi, had so far announced candidates on 15 seats.