Chaos, suffering mark first car-free day at Panjab University

Chaos prevailed at Panjab University (PU) as it observed its first “car-free” day on Friday. While the varsity authorities had requested students and faculty not to use vehicles, miscommunication over the same not being mandatory led to visitors facing harassment at the hands of security guards at entry gates. Cars lined up on the roadside near Gate Number 2 in the absence of parking arrangements on the Panjab University campus. (Ravi Kumar/HT)

The situation was the worst at Gate Number 3 — the narrowest of the entry points — and where guards were aggressively turning people away citing “orders from above”.

No extra parking arrangements were made by the PU authorities and the chaos extended onto the main roads leading up to the varsity in the form of traffic jams.

Gate Number 2 next to the varsity market saw vehicles swarm the barrier that had been set up at the market-end. With visitors making the beeline for any available parking space, it was the shopkeepers who suffered. Karun Kumar who runs a stationery shop in the market said even shop owners were also not allowed to bring their vehicles into the market parking. The chaos, meanwhile, meant that they barely had any customers come through.

In stark contrast, barely any cars were being stopped at Gate Number 1.

Speaking of the confusion and apparent mismanagement, Panjab University Teachers Association (PUTA) former general secretary AS Naura said, “While going car-free is needed and appreciated by the teaching community, this car-free day was a voluntary exercise. We urge the security guards to remain civil and courteous while talking to those who they stop at these barriers.”

PUTA had also sent out a message to the chief of university security reminding him that the exercise was meant to be voluntary after multiple complaints.

Panjab University Campus Student Council (PUCSC) president Jatinder Singh, meanwhile, said the students had also welcomed the initiative, but a designated parking space was key to its success.

Echoing the sentiment, council general secretary Deepak Goyat said, “We support the initiative but it was not managed properly. Number of e-rickshaws must have been increased and the varsity should issue prior detailed instructions.”

PU chief of university security Vikram Singh denied that any instructions had been given to mandate stopping cars from entering the campus.

“It was totally a voluntary exercise and we have been able to reduce car traffic in the PU varsity by 75%. There are students with special needs and those who come from far who we had told guards not to stop,” he said.

The six-fleet shuttle bus service, the schedule for which was shared by PU authorities, also received a poor response. While some students and non-teaching staff members used the buses in the afternoon and appreciated the initiative, the drivers said there were no takers early in the day at all.

The varsity had earlier this month announced that the last Friday of every month shall be observed as “car-free” day.