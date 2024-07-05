 Charanjit Channi accuses AAP govt of hijacking Jalandhar West bypoll - Hindustan Times
Charanjit Channi accuses AAP govt of hijacking Jalandhar West bypoll

ByHT Correspondent, Jalandhar
Jul 05, 2024 08:48 AM IST

Addressing the press conference on Thursday, Channi alleged that the state government is using both muscle and money power besides misusing government machinery to win the bypoll at any cost.

Former chief minister and Jalandhar MP Charanjit Singh Channi accused the state government of hijacking the Jalandhar West assembly bypoll.

Congress leader Charanjit Singh Channi addresses a press conference, in Jalandhar on Tuesday. (ANI)
“The government has stooped to a new low and has brought in gangsters and notorious elements to intimidate the voters. A gangster Daljit Singh Bhana was given parole two days ago, and he is aggressively campaigning for the ruling party,” Channi alleged.

Channi added that the party would file a complaint with the election commission for cancellation of Bhana’s parole immediately as he was threatening people not to cast their vote for the Congress candidate.

“There are apprehensions of booth capturing on the polling day by these anti-social elements. What is need of giving parole to dreaded gangster,” he said.

Reacting to Channi’s allegation, AAP leader Pawan Kumar Tinu said that sensing defeat, the Congress is making baseless allegations.

“The AAP party has a clear stand against the gangsters, and there is no point in promoting such elements. Congress is baffled after seeing the response to AAP and CM Bhagwant Mann. Our candidate Mohinder Bhagat is winning the bypoll,” he said.

