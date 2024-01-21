Charges framed against two in 2022 Manimajra carjacking case

A local court has framed charges against two accused in the 2022 Manimajra carjacking case, where a Dhakoli couple was robbed of their car at gunpoint on New Year’s eve. The duo was arrested from Mansa Devi road, while they were on their way to sell the stolen vehicle. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The charges against Amit Gupta, 38, of Zirakpur and Satwinder Singh, 38, of Fatehgarh Sahib were framed under Section 379 (theft) of the Indian Penal Code.

They were arrested from Mansa Devi road, while they were on their way to sell the stolen vehicle.

The case was registered at the Manimajra police station in January 2023.

In his complaint, Sammi Kumar Srivastava of Dhakoli said on December 31, 2022, he and his wife had gone to a shopping centre in Manimajra. Just as they were about to drive away, a man entered their Maruti Suzuki Brezza from the back door and pointing a gun at him, asked them to step out. After they complied, the accused sped away in their car.

As per police, Gupta had robbed the couple of their SUV with the help of a toy gun and Singh had helped him sell the vehicle. The duo had struck a deal to sell the vehicle for ₹1 lakh, but were arrested after the police received a tip-off.