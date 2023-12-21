Chargesheet against Tamil Nadu man in 1.85-cr fraud

The Jammu crime branch on Wednesday presented a chargesheet against a Tamil Nadu-based accused, who duped a Jammu businessman of ₹ 185 crore, which the latter had paid for the consignment of charcoal, said officials. A written complaint was lodged by Tapan Dubey, director of Shree Sita Ram Industries Pvt. Ltd at Bari Brahmana in Jammu.

The accused was identified as S Tharagaval, proprietor of New MMS and Sons at Ramanathapuram in Tamil Nadu.

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

“A chargesheet was produced on Wednesday against the accused before a court of law here in case FIR number 32/2013 for cheating and criminal breach of trust in delivery of charcoal and duping the victim of an amount of ₹1.84 crore,” said an official spokesperson.

A written complaint was lodged by Tapan Dubey, director of Shree Sita Ram Industries Pvt. Ltd at Bari Brahmana in Jammu.

The complainant had alleged that he had placed an order with the accused person for the supply of charcoal, valuing ₹1.04 crore with a commitment by the accused of excluding freight charges.

“The complainant had paid half of the amount to the accused. However, the accused again approached the complainant and demanded hike in the settled rate, which was accepted by the complainant as he had no other option. Accordingly, the complainant paid an amount of ₹1.45 crore to the accused,” said the spokesperson.

Despite waiting for a long time, the accused failed to deliver the consignment. Later, the accused partially delivered the material in the August 2012 through goods train for which an amount of ₹39.79 lakh was paid by the complainant as freight charges.

However, the complainant was shocked to see that instead of charcoal, the accused had sent mud, sand and dust to him.

Allegations were prima facie substantiated and after thorough prove, a chargesheet was produced before the court of law on Wednesday, he added.