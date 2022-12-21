Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / CHB holds demolition drive in Dadumajra

CHB holds demolition drive in Dadumajra

Published on Dec 21, 2022 11:56 PM IST

In the demolition drive, the CHB demolished unauthorised additional construction in five dwelling units in Dadumajra, Chandigarh on Wednesday

These building violations were in the shape of cantilever and illegal RCC stair on government land. CHB is computing cost of demolitions, which will be recovered from the allottees and in case of its non-payment, their allotments are liable to be cancelled. (HT Photo)
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

The Chandigarh Housing Board (CHB) carried out a demolition and eviction drive in Dadumajra, Chandigarh on Wednesday. The CHB demolished unauthorised additional construction in five dwelling units here.

These building violations were in the shape of cantilever and illegal RCC stair on government land. CHB is computing cost of demolitions, which will be recovered from the allottees and in case of its non-payment, their allotments are liable to be cancelled.

Yashpal Garg, CEO of CHB said, to ensure effective actions against fresh illegal and unauthorized constructions and encroachment on government/public land, the CHB is adopting a zero-tolerance policy. All the allottees who have been issued challans/demolition notices against the fresh constructions are requested to remove these violations immediately to avoid demolition by the board, he said.

He further said, all the allottees are again requested not to undertake any fresh building violations otherwise the same is liable to be demolished on their risk and cost. Since these violations may lead to structure safety issues not only for the dwelling units but also for the particular unit and for the adjoining unit, he added.

New Delhi 0C
Thursday, December 22, 2022
