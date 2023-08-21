Execute flagship schemes on priority: Sukhu to officials

All the administrative secretaries should take immediate and appropriate action on all the flagship schemes and other announcements of the state government in a time-bound manner, so as to benefit the people at large, chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said on Monday. All the administrative secretaries should take immediate and appropriate action on all the flagship schemes and other announcements of the state government in a time-bound manner, so as to benefit the people at large, chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said on Monday. (PTI File Photo)

He was presiding over a meeting with all administrative secretaries and held detailed discussions regarding the government’s flagship schemes, the budget announcements and the announcements made on August 15 this year.

All the departments should speed up the file work rather than delaying it, he said, adding that the state government was committed to providing transparent and corruption-free governance to the people.

Efforts were being made to facilitate the people by introducing advanced technology in the functioning of government departments.

He said that the state government was giving priority to other projects, including construction of Rajiv Gandhi Day Boarding School, use of UV technique to provide clean drinking water to the people, promotion of tourism and introduction of robotic surgery in hospitals, adding that the departments concerned must work by fixing timelines. “I will regularly hold such Monday meetings,” he stated.

He said that robotic surgery facilities were going to start soon in IGMC, Shimla, and at Chamiana Super Specialty hospital. In the first phase, it would be started in Tanda Medical College and directed the department to complete the codal formalities at the earliest.

Under the Adarsh Swasthya Sansthan scheme, six specialist doctors each have been appointed in 36 rural health institutions and will be appointed in the remaining health institutions by the end of December this year, Sukhu said. Directions were issued to ensure forest clearances in a time-bound manner so that unnecessary delay of works could be avoided.

The chief minister said that reforms were being carried out in the revenue, police and other departments, to ensure transparency. The relief and rescue works being conducted in disaster-hit areas were also discussed in detail. He stressed strengthening the drainage system in hilly areas, besides focusing on structural engineering. He reiterated that drainage and cross drainage will be made mandatory during construction of roads.

The bulk drug park and medical device park were also discussed in the meeting and necessary directions issued in this regard. He said a provision of ₹3,000 crore will be made for developing Kangra as the tourism capital.

