Chitkara University confers honorary doctorate on Zaggle’s chairman Raj P Narayanam

Chitkara University has conferred an Honorary Doctor of Literature (Honoris Causa) degree upon Raj P Narayanam, founder and executive chairman of Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services Limited. The honour, recommended by the Academic Council and Board of Management, recognises Narayanam’s contributions to entrepreneurship, startup mentorship, and fintech innovation. Madhu Chitkara, pro-chancellor of Chitkara University, Punjab, praised Narayanam’s achievements. (HT Photo)

Madhu Chitkara, pro-chancellor of Chitkara University, praised Narayanam’s achievements, stating, “Narayanam exemplifies the spirit of innovation and entrepreneurship that Chitkara University strives to inspire in its students. His leadership in the fintech industry and dedication to nurturing young entrepreneurs are truly commendable. We are honoured to recognise his contributions with this honorary degree.”

This recognition highlights Chitkara University’s commitment to honouring leaders who have made impactful contributions to their fields, setting benchmarks in innovation and societal advancement. The university continues to promote an environment that encourages creativity, entrepreneurship, and real-world problem-solving, reflecting its mission to shape future leaders.

Raj P Narayanam has played a pivotal role in India’s startup ecosystem, making strategic investments in 47 businesses and leading successful ventures. His work has been instrumental in empowering startups and stimulating growth within India’s entrepreneurial community. Under his leadership, Zaggle has become a leading fintech firm, revolutionising digital spend management and maintaining profitability for 17 consecutive quarters. The recent oversubscription of Zaggle’s IPO by more than 13 times highlights his ability to attract confidence from foreign institutional investors (FIIs).

Narayanam has also contributed to literature, celebrating the achievements of entrepreneurs and influential women through his publications. His book, “Made In Hyderabad,” profiles 25 local entrepreneurs. His forthcoming release, “30 Power Women Of Hyderabad,” continues his mission of inspiring through storytelling.

Expressing his gratitude for the honour, Raj P Narayanam said, “I am honoured to receive this degree from Chitkara University. I am deeply thankful for this recognition and remain committed to supporting the growth of fintech industry and aspiring entrepreneurs.”

Raj Narayanam’s accolades include being named ‘Fintech Leader of the Year’ at the BW Festival of Fintech Conclave and Awards 2024. He has also been recognised as one of Asia’s most promising business persons by the Economic Times. He has received the pride of Telangana award, as well as the entrepreneur excellence award from T-Hub.