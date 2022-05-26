Citing health risks, Ludhiana’s Khud Mohalla residents protest against installation of mobile tower
Residents and shopkeepers of Khud Mohalla on Wednesday staged a protest against installation of an allegedly illegal mobile tower in their area and blocked the main Khud Mohalla road for over half an hour.
Citing the alleged health hazard due to emission of radiation through the mobile tower, residents said they will not allow installation of the tower in their area.
Khud Mohalla Shopkeepers Association and Welfare Society president Namit Diwan and chairperson Karnail Singh said the building owner has not availed any permission and two supporting towers were also being installed in the street resulting in traffic bottleneck.
“We had also complained about the same to the police department on Tuesday. As the department failed to take any concrete action, we were forced to raise an agitation. Even if the owner claims to have avild the permission, we will not allow installation of a mobile tower in our area due to its bad effect on the health of residents,” he added.
MLA reaches protest site
MLA (Ludhiana Central) Ashok Prashar Pappi also visited the spot and directed the municipal corporation (MC) officials to act against illegal installation of the mobile tower in the area.
In the evening, the civic body officials also uprooted the poles installed in the street by the building owner.
Assistant town planner (Zone A) Mohan Singh, meanwhile, said the work to illegally install the mobile tower has been stopped as the owner failed to present any permission documents
Chandigarh residents demand scrapping of 3% extra stamp duty on property transfers done through general power of attorney
Residents and real estate stakeholders have demanded withdrawal of the extra stamp duty of 3% on property transfers which are done on basis of general power of attorney. A UT official said, “This extra stamp duty of 3% is being charged as per provisions of entry 48(f) of schedule-1 of Indian stamp Act, 1899.”
AAP to contest upcoming Haryana municipal elections on party symbol
The Aam Aadmi Party has decided to contest the upcoming municipal elections in Haryana on party symbol and the candidates will be announced after party supremo Arvind Kejriwal's May 29 Kurukshetra rally. This was announced by party's Haryana in-charge and Rajya Sabha member Sushil Gupta here on Wednesday. The filing of nominations will start on May 30, while the scrutiny of papers will be done on June 6.
Gurpreet Gogi pulls up Ludhiana ISBT authorities for poor state of toilets
Conducting a surprise inspection at the Shaheed Sukhdev Thapar inter-state bus terminal on Wednesday, MLA (Ludhiana West) Gurpreet Gogi pulled up authorities for the poor condition of toilets. During the inspection, the toilets were found to be in a deplorable condition. The legislator also checked cleanliness at the bus stand and in a few government-run buses. He also interacted with the passengers and enquired about any problems being faced at the inter-state bus terminal.
Punjab education department initiates inquiry after head teacher caught ‘stealing’ rice
The Punjab education department on Wednesday initiated an inquiry after a head teacher of a government school was allegedly caught stealing rice meant for students by locals in Jandiala town of Amritsar district. Jandiala MLA and power minister Harbhajan Singh ETO asked the education department to probe the matter after a video clip of the incident went viral.
Offence involving economic well-being of state cannot be quashed on basis of a compromise: High court
The Punjab and Haryana high court has reiterated that an offence involving financial and economic well-being of the state cannot be quashed on the basis of a compromise.
