Citing shoddy probe, court orders re-investigation into 2021 theft case

Taking note of a shoddy police investigation in a case of jewellery theft reported four years ago--in 2021-- the court has dismissed the closure report filed by the police and ordered a re-investigation into the case. In 2021, jewellery and other items worth lakhs of rupees were stolen from the quarter of a Simranjot Kaur living with her son in a government quarter located in Sector-38B. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The complainant, Simranjot Kaur told the judge through video conferencing on Monday that she does not agree with the police’s report and she is not satisfied with the investigation.

“The present FIR was registered on my complaint, and the investigating officer is now filing the cancellation report in the court. I do not agree with the cancellation report. I am not satisfied with the investigation done by the investigating agency,” she told the court.

Rejecting the report, the court of judicial magistrate (first class) Chinu Sharma said this FIR has been registered on the basis of the statement of the complainant. “However, after going through the untraced report, the court is of the view that the police have not properly conducted the investigation and there is scope for further investigation in the matter. Accordingly, keeping in view the complainant’s statement, police file is returned with the direction to the police to further investigate the matter,” said the court.

The case

In a complaint given to the police, Simranjot Kaur, of Sector-38B, said that she lives with her son in a government quarter. On July 16, 2021, she went to her office at 9 am. At around 1.15 pm, when her son came home to take food, he saw that the latch of the door was broken. The son called and told her about this, after which she came home. The house was ransacked and about 25 pairs of gold tops, 10 rings and eight gold and diamond bangles weighing 35 tolas, along with other items, were missing from the cupboard. A complaint was given to the police on the basis of which a case was registered against unknown persons at the Sector-39 police station.