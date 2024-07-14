Citizens’ body urged Haryana govt to rethink nod to stilt+four buildings

Citizens’ Welfare Association, Panchkula, held a meeting on Saturday, where residents reiterated their opposition to Haryana government’s decision to allow construction of stilt+four floor buildings in residential sectors. Former chief of army staff and CWA patron General VP Malik (retd) said this policy was peculiar and absurd, but also impressed upon the Haryana government to act in favour of large public utilities instead of being influenced by builders’ lobby. (Sant Arora/HT)

Residents expressed utter surprise over the government’s decision to lift the ban on stilt+four constructions, imposed on February 23, 2023.

Former chief of army staff and CWA patron General VP Malik (retd) said this policy was peculiar and absurd, but also impressed upon the government to act in favour of large public utilities instead of being influenced by builders’ lobby. The residents added that the Haryana government must re-think the decision on priority in large public interests before the assembly elections ahead.

Speaking about their issues with this policy, residents said it would deprive Panchkula of sunlight and fresh air, and alter its master plan. They added that the existing sewerage system, drainage system, water supply system, parking system, electricity system and fire safety system will all collapse with the increase in population density that this move will bring.

The members urged Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini and other officials to scrap the policy at once or implement it only in newly constructed sectors.

In a stilt+four building, the ground floor is raised above the ground level by creating an open space on pillars or stilts. The stilt floor is typically used for parking or storage, while the upper floors are used for residential purposes.

On July 1, the Haryana government, after a 16-month ban, had decided to allow such constructions in residential sectors where the layout plan for building four dwelling units per plot or accommodating density of 18 persons per plot stands approved.

Barely three months before the state goes to polls, the government also decided to grant approval for constructing stilt+four floors in residential areas where layout plan for building three dwelling units per plot is already approved and the plot abuts 10-metre or more wide road for access.

However, this would be contingent on inking of a mutual consent agreement between all adjoining plot allottees or keeping side setbacks of a certain dimension on every floor from the neighbouring plots to ensure better aeration and sunlight.

While realtors have welcomed the move, they are not happy with the fact that the neighbours’ consent is needed for the construction as it can lead to roadblocks in these constructions.