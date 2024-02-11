City Centre Project: Missing safety sheets pose a risk to commuters in Ludhiana

Despite issuing a work order in November last year for the installation of safety sheets around the City Centre Project, the Ludhiana Improvement Trust (LIT) has encountered setbacks in ensuring their completion. Significant portions around the city centre in Ludhiana remain uncovered. (Manish/HT)

The contractor initially tasked with the job only installed a few safety sheets before abandoning the project, costing ₹6.40 lakh, midway.

In December, efforts to install safety sheets began, with the contractor adding some new sheets and attempting to mend the old and damaged ones with wire. However, significant portions around the city centre remain uncovered, posing a threat to commuters.

LIT officials expressed dissatisfaction at the contractor’s incomplete work within the stipulated one-month timeframe.

“I have now instructed the contractor to expedite the completion of the work as several areas still require safety sheet installation,” Vikram Bhardwaj, executive engineer at LIT, said.

The delay in implementing safety measures has raised concerns among residents and commuters.

Arvind Sharma, a resident of Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar, highlighted the dangers posed by the exposed sides of the city centre project, especially in the absence of functional street lights. Sharma recounted an incident involving a stray animal falling into the pit, necessitating rescue efforts by local NGOs.

Sharma urged the state government to prioritise safety by installing protective barriers to prevent accidents, including those involving stray animals.

The long-pending City Centre Project, stalled since 2007 due to a multi-crore scam, continues to be a cause of worry for residents and commuters. The lack of adequate safety measures around the project raises significant risks, underscoring the urgent need for completion and implementation of safety protocols to ensure public safety.