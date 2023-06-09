Chandigarh: Mercury hits 37°C, relief likely from Sunday

City’s maximum temperature rose from 35.8°C on Wednesday to 37.2°C on Thursday due to the clear skies. But it was still two degrees below normal. A cyclist takes cover under his shirt in Chandigarh on a scorching Thursday afternoon. (Ravi Kumar/HT)

As per the India Meteorological Department (IMD) relief is likely over the weekend, with a fresh Western Disturbance (WD) expected to affect the region from Saturday onwards.

While it will start getting cloudy on Saturday, a good amount of rain is expected on Sunday.

The onset of monsoon, meanwhile, is expected to be delayed this year. It may be pushed to even July, as monsoon was officially declared in Kerala on Thursday after a week’s delay.

Due to clear weather, the minimum temperature dropped from 25.4°C to 22.6°C, four degrees below normal. Over the next three days, the maximum temperature will remain between 39°C and 40°C, and the minimum temperature between 25°C and 27°C.