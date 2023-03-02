Civic problems galore: Ludhiana’s Transport Nagar cries for attention, revamp

Stinking landfill, lurking sewage issues, roads filled with potholes and lax security is what at present identifies Transport Nagar, the working hub of transporters and considered as the backbone of Ludhiana, the industrial heartland of Punjab. The park at Transport Nagar which has been reduced to a stinking landfill. (Gurpreet Singh/HT photo)

However, the administration seems to have turned a blind eye towards the dilapidated condition of the area.

The industrial area of Transport Nagar, established around 50 years ago, has not been revamped to meet the current needs. As the number and size of trucks have multiplied manifold, nothing major has been done to upgrade the infrastructure.

An area, where over a thousand commercial vehicles load and unload material on a daily basis to keep the financial capital of Punjab running, is yelping for renovation.

Top taxpayers forced to migrate

Conditions have deteriorated to such an extent that Sunil, owner of GBR transport Company labels the area as ‘hell’ in regard to sewage and road management.

“Transporters are steadily migrating towards other industrial areas to escape health hazards borne by poor sanitation. We operate in states like Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, and the NCR, but Punjab has the worst facilities to offer to its transporters, who add lion’s share to the state exchequer.”

Security lapse jeopardises transportation services

“Security is a major concern that bothers all the transport drivers who have no choice but to sleep inside their vehicles. They are frequently looted by armed drug addicts, sex workers, and people from the transgender community during night,” president of Ludhiana goods and Transport association, JP Aggarwal, said.

“We have made repetitive demands at Moti Nagar police station seeking to set up a police check post in Transport Nagar but in vain,” Aggarwal said.

Once a lush green garden, now a landfill

“It has been over two decades since the Transport Nagar roads received its last makeover. Stinking landfill stands at a place which once used to be a lush garden. Sewage conditions are such that we are left with no other option but to raise plots above the ground level to avoid water lodging inside our premises. The constant stink from the dump and dust in the area makes the matter even worse,” transportation company owner Harminder Singh said.

Administration awaits FMCC nod

Executive engineer Rajinder Kumar told HT that the fund estimate of 1.55 crore was approved 3 months ago and as soon FMCC approves tenders, those funds shall be used to renovate Transport Nagar.

Meanwhile, according to the local transporters, the administration has time and again excused itself citing paperwork delay. Reportedly, eight roads adjoining Transport Nagar have been renovated so far, while the most commercially treaded routes connecting Transport Nagar to the link road and GT road still await makeover.