Class 11 admissions in Chandigarh: Sciences preferred choice of top scorers in Class 10
Majority of city’s top scorers in Class 10 have opted for sciences in Class 11, while students with lower percentages have chosen humanities, as per the admission applications received by the UT education department.
Against the 13,570 available seats across 42 government senior secondary schools in Chandigarh, the department has received 19,068 applications.
For the purpose of making the provisional merit list, which was released on Friday, the department classified the applicants’ preferred stream along with their score in the Class 10 board exams.
According to the department, 157 students had scored between 96% and 100%, and among them, 123 (78.3%) students have opted for sciences (medical and non-medical) in Class 11.
Sciences are also the preferred stream of 545 (78.4%) of the 695 students who scored between 91% and 95.99%. Among the 1,031 students who scored between 86% and 90.99%, the number stands at 723 (70.1%).
While sciences are most popular among all percentage brackets till 71%, humanities has emerged as the top pick of students who scored between 66% and 70.99% or below, resulting in maximum applications for a seat in the humanities stream.
ALSO READ: Govt school in Sector 16 most sought-after in city
Of the total 19,068 applications received, 10,425 from various percentage brackets have opted for humanities, followed by 4,520 for sciences. Commerce is at the third spot with 2,758 applications, while 1,365 students have indicated vocational courses as their first preference.
Out of the students going for commerce, the highest number of them (403) scored between 66% and 70.99% marks in Class 10, while in humanities, most applicants (1,829) scored 40.99% to 33% marks.
Among the 1,365 students who have chosen vocational courses, majority of them (210) scored 51% to 55.99% marks.
While there are 3,080 seats for both science streams, 1,980 are for commerce and 6,720 for humanities. For vocational courses, there are 1,790 seats.
Provisional merit list out
The provisional merit list can be accessed via the website – chdeducation.gov.in. Students can notify the education department of any discrepancies till 1 pm on August 14.
The discrepancy/objection pro forma can be downloaded from the website and e-mailed to admissionxiut@gmail.com with relevant documents. The final merit list will be displayed on August 19, while classes will start from August 23.
