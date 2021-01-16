Classes 6 to 8 to reopen at Chandigarh’s govt schools from February 1
Government schools in Chandigarh will resume physical classes for Classes 6 to 8 on February 1.
The decision was taken by UT administrator VP Singh Badnore during Friday’s war room meeting, a week after the Punjab government reopened its schools from Class 5 onwards on January 7.
Confirming the development, UT school education director Rubinderjit Singh Brar said, “The education department will soon issue an order to this effect. Students will need their parents’ permission to attend school.”
Officials of the education department confirmed that the Covid protocol, already in effect for Class 9 onwards, will be followed for the younger classes as well.
Classes 9 to 12 had reopened on November 2 last year, nearly eight months after 115 government schools in the city had closed on March 12 in view of the pandemic.
Attendance in Class 9 and up has touched 50%, especially in the peripheral areas of the city, while other schools have been reporting 20%-30% attendance.
No call for private schools
Meanwhile, private schools haven’t received any orders from the education department.
“Even though private schools have been taking offline exams for board classes, lessons are still continuing online. I have yet to receive any information about this, but we hope that the order is implemented for private schools as well,” said HS Mamik, president of the Independent Schools Association, Chandigarh.
He added that most private schools still had not started classes for Class 9 onwards and were only holding voluntary consultation for the students.
