“Clean Air Punjab” joins hands with schools to improve air quality in Ludhiana

On the direction of deputy commissioner (DC), the district education officer (secondary) has directed all high, middle and senior secondary government schools, along with the aided and private schools of the district, to participate in the activities on air quality organised by “Clean Air Punjab” (CAP). As a part of the program, the organisation would be training the teachers of the schools, who would further impart training to the students of Classes 6 and above to help them understand the complex global challenges. (HT file)

CAP is an organisation which advocates better air quality and implementation of pollution curbs to ensure clean air and is a collective of citizens, professionals and other stakeholders engaged in addressing air quality issues within the state. CAP is also supported by a Bengaluru-based startup committed to address the complex climate change challenges. In order to enhance public awareness about critical environmental issues, the organisation has joined hands with the schools of the district aiming to ensure breathable air for the people of the district.

A year-long program would include various training sessions, expert talks, writing contests, plantation drives for the students, all with a motive to educate them about the relevance of air quality, posing no financial implications upon the institutions.

CAP also organises an annual event “Clean Air Summit” where the students across the state collaborate to raise awareness about air quality along with developing solutions for the emerging issue.