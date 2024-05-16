 “Clean Air Punjab” joins hands with schools to improve air quality in Ludhiana - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, May 17, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

“Clean Air Punjab” joins hands with schools to improve air quality in Ludhiana

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
May 17, 2024 05:46 AM IST

A year-long program would include various training sessions, expert talks, writing contests, plantation drives for the students, all with a motive to educate them about the relevance of air quality, posing no financial implications upon the institutions

On the direction of deputy commissioner (DC), the district education officer (secondary) has directed all high, middle and senior secondary government schools, along with the aided and private schools of the district, to participate in the activities on air quality organised by “Clean Air Punjab” (CAP).

As a part of the program, the organisation would be training the teachers of the schools, who would further impart training to the students of Classes 6 and above to help them understand the complex global challenges. (HT file)
As a part of the program, the organisation would be training the teachers of the schools, who would further impart training to the students of Classes 6 and above to help them understand the complex global challenges. (HT file)

CAP is an organisation which advocates better air quality and implementation of pollution curbs to ensure clean air and is a collective of citizens, professionals and other stakeholders engaged in addressing air quality issues within the state. CAP is also supported by a Bengaluru-based startup committed to address the complex climate change challenges. In order to enhance public awareness about critical environmental issues, the organisation has joined hands with the schools of the district aiming to ensure breathable air for the people of the district.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

A year-long program would include various training sessions, expert talks, writing contests, plantation drives for the students, all with a motive to educate them about the relevance of air quality, posing no financial implications upon the institutions.

As a part of the program, the organisation would be training the teachers of the schools, who would further impart training to the students of Classes 6 and above to help them understand the complex global challenges.

CAP also organises an annual event “Clean Air Summit” where the students across the state collaborate to raise awareness about air quality along with developing solutions for the emerging issue.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Chandigarh / “Clean Air Punjab” joins hands with schools to improve air quality in Ludhiana

IPL 2024 Coverage

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, May 17, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On