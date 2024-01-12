Close shave for Mehbooba Mufti as car meets with accident

Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Mehbooba Mufti had a narrow escape when a vehicle in which she was travelling met with an accident in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district. Damaged vehicle of former J&K chief minister and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) president Mehbooba Mufti after it met with an accident, at Sangam area of Anantnag district, on Thursday. (PTI)

The vehicle of the former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister collided with another vehicle at Sangam, a police official said. However, nobody was injured in the accident. The vehicle suffered damage in the accident.

“Ms Mufti’s car met with a terrible accident enroute Anantnag today. Thanks to the grace of god, she & her security officers escaped unhurt without any serious injuries,” tweeted Iltija Mufti, daughter of Mehbooba soon after the accident.

Mehbooba was on way to Anantnag to meet the fire-affected people. The PDP leader took another vehicle to meet the victims. The former chief minister had a detailed meeting with fire victims and sought the government’s help for the rehabilitation of victims.

“ Despite facing a terrible accident @MehboobaMufti continued her journey to Anantnag to meet fire victims. Yet another sign of a brave leader,” PDP leader from south Kashmir Yawar Banday said. National Conference vice-president Omar Abdullah, while expressing relief that Mehbooba is safe, called for a probe to ascertain the cause of the accident. “Glad to hear that @MehboobaMufti Sahiba escaped injury in what could have been a very serious incident. I expect the government to enquire into the circumstances of the accident. Any gaps in her security that contributed to this accident must be addressed immediately,” Omar posted on X.